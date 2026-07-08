NY Islanders Young Star Set for Significant Role in Upcoming Season
Per reports, 19-year-old Victor Eklund arrived at the recent New York Islanders Development Camp a much-improved right wing.
Putting this in perspective, Eklund was already quite skilled — getting drafted by the Islanders in the first round at No. 16 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Since then though, the winger has finished his first season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL, posting six goals and 18 assists for Djurgardens IF) and made his NHL debut on April 14. In that debut, he recorded his first point via an assist against the Carolina Hurricanes. In short, he's not the same prospect he was back in 2025 — he's better and only focused on continuing forward.
“I don’t think about [my NHL debut] too much honestly, it was fun to have a game, but I’m focused on being here now and developing,” Eklund said in a recent interview. “I’m having lots of fun.”
In the same interview, Eklund said he has prioritized his improvement in all areas of his game ahead of the 2026-27 League season — certainly wanted to be as well rounded as possible on the Islanders' ice.
“I just want to be better at everything coming into next season,” Eklund said to NHL.com. “I still have lots to learn. It’s important to all be a team here even though we’re all fighting for a spot. We’re learning and getting to know everybody.”
Victor Eklund Seeing Elevated Role for Islanders Ahead of Upcoming NHL Season
In addition, Eklund has also seen stints at the American Hockey League (AHL) level and is now stepping into a mentorship role for the 2026 prospect class. This is because fellow-Swede Malte Gustafsson was drafted by the New York organization at No. 13 in 2026, and has now turned to Eklund to be taken under his wing.
"He’s such a good hockey player, good sense and has the size too. I’m excited to see what he can do. I try to take care of him,” Eklund said of Gustafsson.
Eklund is currently listed at 5’11” and 161 pounds and was second draft pick of then-first-time General Manager Mathieu Darche. He originally made his North American debut with the then-AHL affiliate of the Bridgeport Islanders (now relocated to become the Hamilton Hammers) on March 27 and went on to tally nine points in seven games.
At the most recent World Juniors — Eklund also showcased his skillset and improvement in playing a key role in helping Sweden to earn gold on the international stage. He was an alternate captain and recorded eight points, including two goals, in the tournament.
Eklund signed his three-year, entry-level contract in July of 2025. For him, the sky is clearly the limit for his future with the Islanders.