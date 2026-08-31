October Schedule Will Be Telling for NY Islanders
With September nearly here, the New York Islanders will be getting set soon for training camp and the regular season. As a new era begins with Peter DeBoer on the bench, expectations will be higher for the franchise.
Last season, the Islanders were a bit better than anticipated coming into the year. New York was able to total 91 points, but still ultimately missed the playoffs. The Islanders didn’t play well down the stretch, and they elected to part ways with Patrick Roy.
The decision to bring in DeBoer wasn’t to save the campaign last year, but to make sure he was ready to lead them this coming season. During the summer, the Islanders didn’t make a ton of moves, and they will be relying on players coming back and being healthy, along with the development of some of their younger talent.
The season for New York will be starting up on September 30th, when New York travels to play John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then, the October schedule will be kicking off, and the Islanders will be playing 13 games in the first full month of the year. With some interesting matchups, this month will be telling of just how good the team can be.
October Schedule Will Be Telling
To start off the month of October, it will be back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers. With all three teams in the tri-state area missing the playoffs last year, one of the three seemingly should be back in the playoffs, and while it’s early, it will be important.
Furthermore, the Islanders will be playing three straight games at home following their matchup against the Rangers in Madison Square Garden. Having four of the first five games at home to start the month and the one road game being a trip to New York City is very favorable for the Islanders.
After that, they will be heading on a mini road trip to Canada with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators and the Maple Leafs once again. Then, New York will be back home for two games against some West Coast opponents with the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings coming to town.
Following those two games, the Islanders will then go on a three-game road trip to the middle part of the country with games against the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars. This could be the most difficult part of the schedule with both the Wild and Stars expected to be good once again.
To wrap up October, the Islanders will be hosting the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid on Halloween. Overall, there will be some winnable games for New York in the first month of the year, and it will be important for them to set the tone early.