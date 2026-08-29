Predicting Matthew Schaefer Extension for NY Islanders Follow Cale Makar Deal
The New York Islanders are getting set for training camp, and the upcoming regular season is right around the corner. Now, the team will be hoping to be a playoff contender. However, a recent signing will have a major impact on the future of the franchise.
With the offseason rolling along, the Islanders are getting prepared for what will be an interesting campaign. New York will be entering a new era led by Peter DeBoer as their new head coach and Mathieu Darche entering year two as the general manager.
The Islanders are a team that is building toward the future with a lot of good young talent, and there is reason to be optimistic about what's ahead for the franchise.
One of the main reasons for that optimism is the fact that they have one of the best young players in the league in Matthew Schaefer. The 18-year-old took the league by storm last year and looks like he will be the face of the franchise for years to come.
This coming summer on July 1st, Schaefer is going to be extension eligible at just 19 years old. New York is certainly going to do their best to lock the star up long-term, but a new bar has recently been set.
Recently, the Colorado Avalanche signed their star defenseman Cale Makar to a deal worth just over $20 million per season. For the Islanders, the bar is now set for Matthew Schaefer.
Predicting Schaefer Contract Following Makar Extension
Following a couple of massive extensions for Macklin Celebrini and now Makar, the Islanders are going to have a pretty good idea of what it will take to land Schaefer long-term.
Assuming he has another strong season, he is certainly going to be over the $20 million per year mark following the Makar extension. The talented defenseman of the Avalanche might have gotten a bit more than some expected, and that will move the market and directly impact Schaefer.
The Islanders are a team that is going to have a lot of cap space next summer and some expiring contracts on veterans. However, a lot of that money is going to have to be allocated in the future toward Schaefer, barring him taking some kind of wild hometown discount.
Based on the player that he is, it should be the Islanders handing him a blank check on July 1st, 2027.