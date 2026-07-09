Projecting What the First Line for NY Islanders Will Look Like Next Season
As the New York Islanders continue to press through the offseason, it will be interesting to see if they make any more moves to try and improve. However, with a roster that looks largely set, New York might start to gameplan what their lines might look like.
Coming off a good campaign during the 2025-26 season, the Islanders will be hoping to be just a little better and make the playoffs next year. New York exceeded expectations last season, but after a bit of a disappointing offseason so far, where they will land in the standings next year is up for debate.
With a roster that looks mostly set as of now, new head coach Peter DeBoer will have to start thinking about what his lines are going to look like. Here is an early potential projection for their first line.
First Line Projection:
While lines can change a lot during the season and the Islanders will surely be tweaking things along the way and perhaps sometimes even during the game, who will be on the first line is going to be key.
Up the middle, a pretty sure bet to be the first line center for the team will be Bo Horvat. Last year, he was arguably the best forward for the team, and his ability to score goals makes him needed on the first line. However, who will be flanking him will be the big question.
On the right side, getting a healthy Kyle Palmieri back will be important for the Islanders. The veteran forward played in just 25 games last year, but did total 18 points with six goals and 12 assists. The two years prior, he was able to play in all 82 games and scored 24 and 30 goals, respectively. He could be arguably the second-best goal scorer on the team if healthy, and that makes him needed on the wing.
Furthermore, Horvat up the middle and Palmieri on the right, getting the spot on the left wing could be Simon Holmstrom. The young forward is a player that the team is high on, totaling 41 points with 19 goals and 22 assists last year.
When looking at the first line, while it might not be one of the better ones in the NHL, there is some talent. A major question for the team will come down to whether Barzal is going to be playing up the middle or on the wing. If he indeed is playing center, it might make sense for the Islanders to move another playmaker up to the first line to help set up the likes of Horvat and Palmieri.