Veteran Free Agent Is Strong Option for NY Islanders to Improve Offense
The New York Islanders haven’t made a ton of moves so far since free agency opened up, and with not a ton of cap space, they were always going to be limited a bit. However, there are still some interesting options who could help the team in an area of need.
With the focus seemingly being on building towards the future, the Islanders have taken a conservative approach to this offseason. Due to them having some bad contracts still on the books from the previous regime and some of the new ones they took on at the trade deadline, the focus going forward is to create a lot of cap flexibility for the summer of 2027.
However, with the Islanders being a team that was close to making the playoffs last year, there should still be a focus on trying to compete this coming year. In order to do so, some help might still be needed up front. With free agency cooling down a bit, there are still some veteran free agents who could help the Islanders in areas of need and be affordable enough for them.
One free agent who could fit that need is veteran forward Patrick Kane.
Kane Could Help Improve Offense
Even though his best days are behind him, Kane can still be an effective offensive player in the NHL. Due to the Islanders having a really strong blueline and some other good two-way forwards, adding a player like Kane could be a good fit for the team.
The 37-year-old has been with the Detroit Red Wings for the last few years, making a nice impact for them on the offensive end of the ice. Last season, he totaled 57 points with 16 goals and 41 assists.
While his days of being a point-per-game player might be long gone, he would be able to provide some needed offensive juice for the Islanders. This is a team that lost Anders Lee in free agency, and while Matias Maccelli was a good signing, more help is needed up front as some of the younger players develop.
Kane could be that type of stop-gap option for them on a one-year deal. The veteran could help on the power play along with helping mentor some of the young talent. Furthermore, if the Islanders aren’t in contention, they could always then deal him to a contender before the trade deadline for assets. Overall, while he isn’t the player he once was, he could be a nice option up front for New York.