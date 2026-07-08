New York Islanders On SI

Veteran Free Agent Is Strong Option for NY Islanders to Improve Offense

Which free agent left on the market could be a good option for the New York Islanders?

Nick Ziegler

Dec 3, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.
Dec 3, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a New York Islanders logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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The New York Islanders haven’t made a ton of moves so far since free agency opened up, and with not a ton of cap space, they were always going to be limited a bit. However, there are still some interesting options who could help the team in an area of need. 

With the focus seemingly being on building towards the future, the Islanders have taken a conservative approach to this offseason. Due to them having some bad contracts still on the books from the previous regime and some of the new ones they took on at the trade deadline, the focus going forward is to create a lot of cap flexibility for the summer of 2027. 

However, with the Islanders being a team that was close to making the playoffs last year, there should still be a focus on trying to compete this coming year. In order to do so, some help might still be needed up front. With free agency cooling down a bit, there are still some veteran free agents who could help the Islanders in areas of need and be affordable enough for them. 

One free agent who could fit that need is veteran forward Patrick Kane. 

Kane Could Help Improve Offense

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though his best days are behind him, Kane can still be an effective offensive player in the NHL. Due to the Islanders having a really strong blueline and some other good two-way forwards, adding a player like Kane could be a good fit for the team. 

The 37-year-old has been with the Detroit Red Wings for the last few years, making a nice impact for them on the offensive end of the ice. Last season, he totaled 57 points with 16 goals and 41 assists. 

While his days of being a point-per-game player might be long gone, he would be able to provide some needed offensive juice for the Islanders. This is a team that lost Anders Lee in free agency, and while Matias Maccelli was a good signing, more help is needed up front as some of the younger players develop. 

Kane could be that type of stop-gap option for them on a one-year deal. The veteran could help on the power play along with helping mentor some of the young talent. Furthermore, if the Islanders aren’t in contention, they could always then deal him to a contender before the trade deadline for assets. Overall, while he isn’t the player he once was, he could be a nice option up front for New York. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Islanders On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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