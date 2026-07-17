Ranking 5 Biggest Games for the NY Islanders in 2026-27
On July 16, the NHL released its 1,344 game regular-season schedule for the 2026-27 season, with the Islanders being one of each League team who will now see 84 games of action on the ice this year.
The Islanders are to open their season on the road at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 30, and the Isles will then close out their regular-season by hosting Columbus on April 10. Sprinkled throughout the schedule are games of varying importance, with some being more so than others.
Here's a look at the top five games the Isles will need to lock in for throughout 2026-27.
5 Most Pivotal Games for the Islanders to Prepare for Leading up to 2026-27
5. At Calgary Flames, Jan. 7 — Start of Second Half of Schedule
With each League team to play 84 games this season, the Islanders' 43rd game of the season will mark the second half of their schedule.
For this particular matchup, the Isles will travel to the Calgary Flames after having just played at both the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. The matchup against the Calgary Flames takes place on Jan. 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST — with this game being more important than it initially appears.
While not a tone setter like other games that will be mentioned, this particular matchup will be key in showing what kind of momentum the Isles will be able to carry over into the back half of their slate. A win against Calgary in early Jan. will be paramount.
4. Vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Nov. 5 — Tone Setter Against Defending Champions
On Nov. 5, the Islanders will host the defending Stanley Cup champions of the Carolina Panthers for the first time of the 2026-27 season slate.
The Hurricanes have four games against each of their Metropolitan Division rivals, however the November game early on in the year could very well give the Islanders a chance to assert dominance over the reigning Stanley Cup Champions in front of a UBS Arena crowd.
3. At Toronto Maple Leafs, Sept. 30 — Opening Night
The Islanders will open their season on the road against the Maple Leafs on Sept. 30, facing off against their former captain of John Tavares.
The Maple Leafs and Isles faced off three teams last year, with the Islanders winning all three matchups. The Isles earning yet another win over the Maple Leafs — this time on the road to start off the year, would be quite the tone setter for all they could accomplish in 2026-27.
2. Vs. New York Rangers, Dec. 20 — First Battle of New York
The Battle of New York was originally established in late 1971, which was when the NHL awarded a second franchise in the New York metropolitan area. Over 16,000 fans turned up for the very first regular-season game between the New York Rangers and Islanders in Oct. of 1972. Since then, the rivalry has quickly spiraled into some of the more exciting moments throughout the League's regular season.
While the Isles do visit the Rangers early on in the season on Oct. 6, Dec. 20 will mark the first Battle of New York of the year at UBS Arena. Should the Isles win this particular game in a particularly both dominant and exciting fashion, their already-loyal fanbase will certainly be behind them for the rest of the year.
1. Vs. New Jersey Devils, Oct. 3 — Home Opener
The Islanders home opener is slated for Oct. 3, with the Isles hosting the New Jersey Devils.
This game holds a lot of stock, as the two teams will have already played against each other two times throughout the preseason. While the Islanders did end their 2025-26 season early, the Devils too will be coming off missing the postseason and since having a new front office and coaching staff as a result.
Given the proximinity of the two teams, this game promises lots of fun for both fanbases, with a win for the Isles not only entitling them to bragging rights but becoming a quick way to estbalish momentum on their home ice at the very first opportunity.