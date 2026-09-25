NY Islanders Have Plan for Semyon Varlamov Against NY Rangers

The second preseason game of the year for the New York Islanders was a momentous occasion for several players on the team.

It was the first time that forward Kyle Palmieri took the ice after suffering a season-ending knee injury, tearing his ACL, last November. Eventually joining him in a return to the ice was goalie Semyon Varlamov.

The veteran netminder took the ice with the Islanders for the first time in nearly two years. His last appearance before Sept. 22 against the New York Rangers was on Nov. 29, 2025, when he was in net against the Washington Capitals in a 5-4 overtime loss.

Since that time, he has undergone partial replacement surgery on both knees. Now, at 38 years old, he is mounting an impressive comeback, and he will be looking to get over another hurdle in the team’s third preseason game of the year, against the Rangers at UBS Arena.

Semyon Varlamov set to start in goal for Islanders

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) checks into the game in the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Cory Wright of NHL.com, the expectation is that Varlamov is going to start against the Blueshirts and play the entire game. If he is able to get through that unscathed with no issues, it clears the path for him to start the 2026-27 campaign as the No. 2 goalie behind Ilya Sorokin.

It would be quite an accomplishment for the veteran goalie to not only return to the ice, but also be a prominent member of the team. The backup goalie spot is an important one for the Islanders because Sorokin wore down toward the end of the 2025-26 season.

New York needs a capable backup who can help take some of the pressure off their starter, who played a heroic level of hockey last season to help the Islanders exceed expectations, but still fall short of the playoffs.

Welcome back Varly! pic.twitter.com/y8h5ybxXVJ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 23, 2026

The team still has fellow veteran Vitek Vanecek in camp, but he could be a roster casualty ahead of the deadline on Monday, Sept. 28. He was signed in free agency this past summer as insurance for Varlamov, but he looks ready to seize the backup goaltender job.

That would mean Vanecek is likely to be assigned to the Hamilton Hammers in the AHL as long as he clears waivers.

Varlamov played half of the game on Sept. 22, relieving Sorokin midway through the second period. He stopped all nine shots that he faced and was credited with the victory, with the Islanders reeling off four consecutive goals for a comeback win.