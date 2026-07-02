Three Possible Replacements for Anders Lee To Be Next NY Islanders Captain
With free agency kicking off, the New York Islanders have seen their roster start to take shape for next season. However, there will be one notable player no longer with the team.
Due to the Islanders and captain Anders Lee not being able to reach an agreement before free agency started, the veteran forward headed into the open market. It didn’t take long for Lee to sign with a new team, and he will be joining the Utah Mammoth on a three-year deal.
The veteran forward has been with the Islanders, and it is certainly sad to see someone who has meant a lot to the franchise leave. However, the lucrative deal that he received from the Mammoth and, more importantly, the years made it understandable.
Now, as the Islanders look to move into a new era, they are going to need to find a new captain to lead the group. Lee has been a great one for the team, and they have had a lot of success with him wearing the C. Here are three potential options to fill the role.
Ryan Pulock
The veteran defenseman of the Islanders has worn the A on his jersey last year and could be an option to move up to the captain of the team. Pulock has been a part of some of the most successful years of late for New York and has made some clutch plays along the way. While he might not be the first choice, he will certainly be in consideration for the promotion.
Matthew Schaefer
While it might be bold to place the C on Schaefer’s jersey, the young superstar is going to be the face of the team for many years to come. His play on the ice certainly is worthy of being the captain, and how he handles himself off the ice is very good as well.
It would certainly be a little uncharacteristic to name a player going into his second year as the captain of the team. However, Schaefer is a very mature young man and would be able to handle the responsibility.
Bo Horvat
The most logical choice to be the next captain of the Islanders is going to be one of their assistant captains from last year in Horvat. Since coming over to New York a few years ago, he has been arguably the best forward on the team. With him still under contract for the next few years, he is a logical choice to be promoted to captain of the team.