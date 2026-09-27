Victor Eklund Appears to Have Secured NY Islanders Roster Spot

With the NHL preseason in the books for the New York Islanders, it now appears Victor Eklund has made the roster ahead of Opening Night.

Eklund was originally selected by the Islanders at No. 16 overall and was their second of three first-round picks in 2025. He did make his NHL debut on April 14, 2026 and earned a point while playing on the top line alongside Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom. Following this, Eklund really did stand out across the opportunities he was presented in what was only his first year of NHL Training Camp this summer.

Eklund also impressed throughout the Islanders Rookie Camp — having scored during both Rookie Scrimmages against the New Jersey Devils.

Forward Mathew Barzal would re-aggravate a lower-body injury, giving the Isles more motivation to keep Eklund around due to his offensive potential.

Well, I think it's safe to announce that Victor Eklund has made the #Isles.



Well deserved. Did everything he had to do since rookie camp opened to prove he was ready for the opportunity.



He's a stud & his skill set is needed. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) September 27, 2026

Eklund also previously said he went into camp with a mindset centered around working as hard as he could.

“My expectation is that I work as hard as I can,” Eklund previously said following his first practice of rookie camp via the New York Post. “Give myself a shot at the team this year. Whatever happens, I want to make sure I’m giving 100 percent. I’m still trying to work as hard as I can. Just do my thing out there in the game and hopefully it goes well."

Various reports also indicated that Eklund’s competitiveness was a major standout throughout Training Camp.

Islanders Answer Lineup Question on Victor Eklund

Eklund making the Isles roster — though it will not become official until Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. EST — comes after he tallied 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in nine American Hockey League games with Bridgeport last season.

The Islanders also assigned Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Eiserman and Isaiah George to Hamilton (AHL), with Vitek Vanecek also having been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Victor Eklund is selected as the 16th overall pick to the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eklund, only 19, skated on a line with Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau throughout camp.

Heineman said to NHL.com that Eklund's agility is another big asset for the Islanders when it comes to Eklund.

"He's a really skilled player, and what I notice, especially the small-area games where he really sneaks by or is able to get past a little bit just to handle the puck and give a good pass," Heineman said. "He is really sneaky with his quick turns, stuff like that, and then when he gets to space, he can shoot and make a really good pass as well."

Eklund and the Isles now turn their attention to taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 30