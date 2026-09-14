Why Bo Horvat Was the Perfect Choice to Be NY Islanders Captain
Bo Horvat has been named the 16th captain of the New York Islanders.
The announcement came on the morning of Sept. 14, with this marking the 31-year-old’s second time being a captain in the NHL. Horvat replaced Anders Lee in wearing the "C" for the Isles, as Lee — who had been the Isles' captain for the previous eight seasons — signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on July 1.
Horvat said Lee has reached out to him to discuss the passing of wearing the coveted "C."
"They let him know and he called me, and talk about [a] first-class human being," Horvat said per NHL.com. "Obviously, saying congratulations, but you know it's going to be big shoes to fill. He did so many great things for this organization, not only on the ice but off the ice, in the community, within the organization, and obviously we're going to miss him. ... He was a true leader, a true captain."
Horvat previously served as captain for the Vancouver Canucks from the 2019-20 season until he was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30, 2023.
After previously being named an assistant captain with the Islanders ahead of the 2024-25 season, the center said he knows it's a privilege to be the next captain for the Isles.
"It's so special," Horvat said. "I mean, it's amazing. You know, obviously getting to experience it before and what that felt like made it a little bit easier that way. But it's still always such an honor, such a privilege. Something obviously I don't take lightly, and you know I'm very proud to be part of this organization. Very proud to be wearing this letter and representing not only the team but Long Island itself and yeah I just can't wait to get things going."
Why Bo Horvat Was the Right Choice to Wear the "C" for the Islanders
Horvat had 31 goals and 57 points in 68 games last season for the Islanders also assisted Team Canada to their silver medal in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
He boasts 881 games of NHL experience, plus 34 more in the playoffs while also entering into the fourth year of an eight-year, $8.5 million average annual value deal.
Known for being responsible on and off the ice — Horvat was an easy choice to wear the "C" while budding star Matthew Schaefer continued to gain more League experience.
Horvat has 618 points (300 goals, 318 assists) in 881 regular-season games, including 198 points (99 goals, 99 assists) in 260 games for New York.
Him being named captain comes as Nine NHL teams (the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks and Canucks) are also currently without a captain — indicating the Islanders have successfully avoided being a part of that group.
The Islanders will open their regular season at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 30 following training camp.