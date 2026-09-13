NY Islanders Future Line on Full Display at Rookie Camp
The New York Islanders began rookie camp this week, and there are a lot of intriguing players who are participating, with so many of the organization’s top prospects taking part.
There are a lot of players who are drawing attention during rookie camp, with fans getting a glimpse into the future. One of the most intriguing takeaways from sessions thus far has been some of the groupings that the Islanders have used.
Two of the team’s most recent first-round draft picks, Cole Eiserman and Victor Eklund, have been skating together on a line. Eiserman was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and Eklund was selected No. 16 in 2025, one of three selections made by the franchise, along with defensemen Matthew Schaefer, who was No. 1, and Kashawn Aitcheson, who was No. 17.
The dynamic forwards showed real promise in a short period of time with the Bridgeport Islanders during the 2025-26 season. They combined for 19 points, scoring five goals with 14 assists, building a relationship on and off the ice.
Cole Eiserman and Victor Eklund have great relationship
"I love playing with him," Eiserman said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "We get along off the ice, so it's easy on the ice. [He’s] obviously a really good player, and still getting used to playing with him. Didn't get to play with him too much in Bridgeport, but hoping to play with him a little bit more at this camp."
These two are very important to the future of the franchise up front. New York is in great hands with Schaefer already looking like a superstar as the franchise cornerstone, but he cannot do it on his own.
Getting help from players such as Eiserman and Eklund would go a long way. That help could come as early as this season, with both competing for a spot on the NHL roster once veterans come to training camp within the week.
While Eiserman has not yet reached the NHL, Eklund made his debut in the season finale. He recorded an assist, showcasing the elite playmaking ability that he possesses from the wing. His skill set has drawn the attention of his young teammate.
"Just how quick he is," Eiserman said, on what impressed him about Eklund's game. "Super smart. Always plays with his head up, so you can kind of read him a little bit pretty easier than a lot of guys, and kind of let him do his thing. He's like a little buzzsaw player that's pretty cool, and obviously he can score and make passes as well."
Victor Eklund had productive season as teenager
In 59 games between the Sweden U-20 team, Djurgårdens IF and Bridgeport, Eklund had 42 points with 11 goals and 31 assists at only 19 years old. The upside is certainly there for him to become a major contributor at the NHL level.
He returned the favor. When asked about Eiserman’s game, Eklund commented on his offensive game.
"He's an elite shooter," Eklund said. "He works so hard out there on the ice, it's an easy guy to play with."
Fans are certainly hoping to see this budding relationship play out at the highest level in New York, with both Eiserman and Eklund being future contributors.