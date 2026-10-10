Why Mathew Barzal Will Help NY Islanders' Offense Reach New Level

The New York Islanders’ offense has been struggling the last couple of years. It was one of the main reasons the Islanders missed the playoffs last season, as they failed to qualify by eight points (four games). They couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Islanders finished 25th in goals for per game in 2025-26 at 2.79, despite being tied in fifth place with the Carolina Hurricanes with goals against per game at 2.88. They were also tied in eighth in save percentage, with a .902 SV%, largely being led by Ilya Sorokin, who is going to have to carry the team throughout this season.

New York’s offense has been on and off in the first week and a half of the season, with strides need to be taken for it to become more consistent. Luckily, the Islanders are going to get a massive boost soon.

Mathew Barzal Can Help With Offensive Surge

Apr 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras (46) and New York Islanders fordward Mathew Barzal (13) battle for a puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Islanders want to make the playoffs this season, they’re going to need to be able to score goals and generate offensive chances. Luckily, Mathew Barzal, who was sidelined right before the 2026-27 campaign started with left knee inflammation that came from a previous injury, is close to a comeback.

Barzal took a major stride in his recovery, skating on his own this morning before the Islanders hit the ice for morning skate. He was projected to start on Thursday or Friday this week, so he’s right on schedule, which is a good sign.

Barzal is such an important piece to this offense, and his presence is felt down the middle of the ice. Barzal had 72 points in 81 games last season with 53 of those points being assists. Moving back to center has helped Barzal find himself again.

The Islanders lost their season opener to the Toronto Maple Leafs with their only goal scored in the game being shorthanded, then in the next contest they beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-0. Two days after that, the Isles lost to the New York Rangers, 5-2, and then they came out with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s been a mixed start for the forward group.

There isn’t a confirmed date when Barzal will make his return to the ice, but when he gets back out there, he will be able to help stabilize this offense and make sure they don’t have an every-other-game thing where the offense shows up.