Mathew Barzal Making Positive Progress in Return to NY Islanders

The New York Islanders have had some brutal injury luck in the early going of the 2026-27 NHL regular season.

One player the team is patiently awaiting a return for is Mathew Barzal. The talented forward was shut down from skating before training camp and didn’t participate in any practice or preseason games.

He is dealing with a knee injury that the team wanted to get cleared up 100 percent before letting him back on the ice. When it was originally announced he was shut down from skating for two weeks, it was revealed that it was an aggravation of an injury he was already dealing with, not a new ailment.

He has missed the first three games of the regular season, but is making positive progress in his rehab. According to Tyler Millen of NHL.com in the preview for the Islanders game against the Chicago Blackhawks, it was revealed that Barzal skated by himself on Thursday.

Mathew Barzal making progress in knee injury rehab

Mar 21, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because of how much time he has already missed, there will have to be a ramp-up period for Barzal to get into game shape. When New York played against the New York Rangers earlier this week, it was reported that he could be back in the lineup by the end of October.

Getting a skating session in on his own is certainly encouraging and a step in the right direction. Players who are in the lineup right now could be auditioning for their spot because when he is healthy, Barzal is going to assume a top-six spot in the lineup.

He is going to have a key role, as head coach Peter DeBoer recently called Barzal the “most dynamic forward” on the team. After scoring 72 points in 81 games last season, it is hard to argue against that statement.

Unfortunately, Barzal isn’t the only player from the lineup who is now sidelined.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov, who had successfully worked his way back from a season-ending shoulder injury last year, is going to be on the shelf again for an extended stretch. This time, it is for a torn ACL that will sideline him 6 to 8 months.

There is an outside chance Romanov can return to the ice this season, but more than likely, his campaign is going to be cut short by a devastating injury. Taking his place in the lineup will be Scott Mayfield, who has been a healthy scratch in three games thus far but is expected to be on the No. 3 pairing alongside Tony DeAngelo.