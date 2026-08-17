Why Matthew Schaefer Is Most Important Player for NY Islanders Next Season
The New York Islanders will be getting set for training camp in the not-too-distant future. With the offseason being a bit on the quiet side, the team will have some questions to answer early on.
As the regular season gets closer, the Islanders will be hoping to be a bit better than they were last year. New York was a surprise team for quite some time last year and actually got a bit aggressive at the trade deadline with the additions of Ondrej Palat and Brayden Schenn.
Those two trades might be ones that Mathieu Darche has come to regret as of now, with the Islanders missing the playoffs and Palat in particular being a non-factor down the stretch.
This summer, with their cap space being a bit tight, New York wasn’t a major player in free agency, and the roster is going to be relying on some young players stepping up and some veterans being healthy and coming back from injury.
However, the player who might be the most important for them already will be their young second-year defenseman, Matthew Schaefer.
Why Schaefer is the Most Important Player Already
At just 18 years old, Schaefer took the league by storm as the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The young defenseman was able to accomplish things not seen in a very long time, and as one of the youngest players in the league, his making such a significant impact already is impressive.
Last year, Schaefer totaled 59 points with 23 goals and 36 assists. In total points, he ranked 14th among defenseman. However, in goals scored, he ranked second behind only Jakob Chychrun of the Washington Capitals.
The fantastic season for Schaefer in the 2025-26 campaign has altered the outlook of the franchise for the Islanders, and now what he will be able to accomplish in year two is going to be one of the top stories in the entire league to watch.
Now, as the Islanders prepare for the upcoming season, the argument can be made that it is Schaefer who is going to be the most important player for the team.
While the Islanders do have one of the best goalies in the league in Ilya Sorokin, there is reason to believe that Schaefer could emerge as a top-three defenseman in the NHL this coming season.
If that ends up happening, the ceiling for how good the Islanders can be would rise significantly for next year.