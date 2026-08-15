Why NY Islanders' Matthew Schaefer is Primed for a Big Year Two
The New York Islanders are getting set for the upcoming season, and while it might have been a bit of a quiet summer, the team will be optimistic for this coming campaign.
Following a 91-point season and just missing the playoffs, the Islanders will be hoping to be a touch better and be able to finish strong and make the playoffs.
There are multiple reasons why the Islanders could be an improved team, and it starts on the bench. The addition of Peter DeBoer as the new head coach for the team is certainly one of them.
DeBoer has been really successful everywhere he has been, and he will be tasked with taking New York to the next level. Furthermore, the talented coach is fortunate to have one of the best young players in the league in Matthew Schaefer.
The star defenseman of the Islanders will be heading into year two with some really high expectations after his rookie campaign, and there is reason to believe he is going to be even better.
Schaefer Primed for Big Leap in Year Two
When looking at what the young defenseman was able to accomplish in his rookie season, the Islanders have to be really excited about the future. Schaefer quickly emerged as one of the best young players in the league and accomplished some really impressive things as an 18-year-old.
It isn’t often that a player that age is able to come right into the league and make an impact, but that is exactly what he was able to do. Due to his age, there is reason to believe that he is just scratching the surface of the player that he could become.
While it is hard to comp a player like Schaefer, a natural one to look at is forward Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks. The young forward took a massive leap from year one to year two, and that is something that Schaefer will be trying to emulate.
Furthermore, while the on-ice comp will be there despite playing different positions, so will the contract situation. Schaefer could very well reset the market next summer when he is eligible for a new contract.
Overall, as one of the youngest players in the league and coming off the campaign that he did, the sky is the limit for Schaefer. If he gets even better in year two, he could become one of the top three defensemen in the league as a 19-year-old.