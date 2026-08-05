NY Islanders Captaincy Wouldn’t Change Matthew Schaefer
The New York Islanders didn’t make many moves with their roster this offseason, but a massive change did occur.
Anders Lee, who was with the franchise for 14 seasons, departed in free agency. He signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth, ending an incredible tenure with the Islanders, which included being captain for the last eight years.
Replacing someone like Lee is going to take a complete team effort. Beyond the production on the ice, that leadership in the locker room is going to be difficult to replicate. Without him in the mix, the team will have to name a new captain as well.
One of the players who is assuredly going to be considered is Matthew Schaefer. Following his historic rookie campaign, people are excited to see what he has in store for Year 2. Captaincy could be added to his plate, but even if it is, he will remain the same on the ice, not changing how he plays.
Matthew Schaefer won't change approach even if he is captain
"It's just being yourself, you don't want to change anything about yourself," he said, via Dave McCarthy of NHL.com. "If you get a letter, if you get the captaincy, it doesn't matter, you just need to be yourself. The reason you get picked is because of who you are and what you are about so don't change anything, just keep being you. Just be good with the guys. At the end of the day, having a close team makes it a lot easier and makes it more fun being around the guys."
It is hard to believe that is an 18-year-old taking that kind of perspective on what would be such an important honor. Being named captain, or even assistant captain, of a hockey team carries a lot of weight.
Teammates look to you in times of need when the group has to be rallied. Captains are counted on to relay messages from the coaching staff to the players and carry out the game plan to the best of their abilities.
Matthew Schaefer has earned leadership spot with Islanders
Setting the tone and example for teammates to follow is of the utmost importance to a successful product on the ice. Thrusting that responsibility on someone as young as Schaefer is rare, but there is a reason he is considered a generational talent.
Wise beyond his years, he certainly sounds like someone who is ready to hold the mantle Lee held for the last eight years should it be bestowed upon him. And if it isn’t for the 2026-27 campaign, it is only a matter of time until he is donning the “C” on his chest as the franchise cornerstone.
Schaefer is learning a lot from his veteran teammates, and Islanders legend Bryan Trottier believes he is ready for the captaincy as well.