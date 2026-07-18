Why NY Islanders Getting Forward Back Could Be Biggest Offseason Addition
With the offseason continuing on for the New York Islanders, the team will be hoping to once again be a playoff contender. However, after not doing much during the offseason, there has been some concern about how good the team might be heading into next year.
Coming off a good season but a bit of a disappointing finish to the campaign, the Islanders are a team that is a playoff hopeful, but there are rightfully some concerns about how realistic that might be.
With the cap space for the team not being the best, New York was very careful with how they operated this offseason. The Islanders saw their captain Anders Lee depart in free agency on a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth.
New York was never going to come to three years for Lee, and losing him will be felt. However, while losing the captain is a tough blow, the team does have some good talent coming up in terms of prospects to help for the future.
Furthermore, while the prospects continue to develop, it could be the return of Kyle Palmieri that ends up being a difference-maker for the team.
Islanders’ Biggest Addition Could Be Getting a Healthy Palmieri
While there has been a ton of talk about the lack of moves this offseason by New York, this is a team that is getting some good talent back and healthy. None more important than Palmieri.
In a full and healthy season with the Islanders during the 2024-25 campaign, he totaled 48 points with 24 goals and 24 assists. The veteran can still be a very effective scorer and him being back and healthy could make a major difference.
If Palmieri was healthy, the Islanders very well could have been a playoff team last year. Now, while their offseason has been uninspiring, getting a player who could be a 20-goal scorer is impressive.
Scoring has been an issue for New York, and Palmieri can certainly help in that area. Currently, the expectation would be that he is on the first line, likely with Bo Horvat up the middle. Furthermore, he will also be a key factor for the team on the man-advantage as well.
Overall, while it is fair that many wanted to see the Islanders do more, Mathieu Darche very well could be looking at Palmieri as a big addition for the team. Based on how he has performed in the past for New York, that could end up being the case.