Why NY Islanders Matthew Schaefer Can Get Into Norris Trophy Conversation
As the New York Islanders get set for the upcoming season, there is going to be no shortage of camp battles in the coming weeks for a crowded group up front at forward. However, they are fortunate to have on paper what looks like a strong group on the blueline led by an emerging star.
Last year, the Islanders were a pretty big surprise for most of the season. This appeared to be a playoff contender right up until the end of the campaign when they fell off a bit, but the group certainly was better than expected.
However, that didn’t stop the team from bringing in Peter DeBoer right at the end of the season with the hopes of him guiding them into the future. With a lot of talented young players coming up in the system, there is reason to believe that the future could be bright.
One of the main reasons why the team is expected to be better is the development of their star first overall pick from last year.
Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report recently released early rankings for the Norris Trophy award, and Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer came in just outside the top five.
Schaefer Has Norris Trophy Potential
As an 18-year-old, it was a great rookie campaign for Schaefer. As the winner of the Calder Trophy for being the best rookie, the young defenseman was able to total 59 points with 23 goals and 36 assists.
Considering his age, it was a really impressive year, and the sky is the limit for Schaefer. However, what he might be able to do in year two will be interesting. If he follows in the footsteps of the first overall pick in 2024, Macklin Celebrini, he could put up numbers that would make him arguably the best defenseman in the league.
Celebrini took a massive leap going from his first year to his second. That might not be completely realistic for Schaefer, but he’s got the potential to be a future MVP candidate.
If the Islanders are going to be a playoff contender this season, a lot of that will rely on just how good Schaefer can be. There is no reason not to believe that he won’t be even better in year two, and if that is the case, he could be in the conversation for the Norris Trophy. Whether that conversation starts this year or in the near future, Schaefer will be one of the top defensemen in the league this coming season.