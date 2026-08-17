Why NY Islanders Might Be Better Than Last Year Despite Quiet Offseason
The New York Islanders will be getting set for the start of the season soon, with the summer rolling on, and what the team will be able to accomplish should be interesting to see.
Coming off a solid campaign last year in which they fell apart a bit at the end, the team showed that they were ahead of schedule in what figured to be a bit of a rebuild or a retool.
Mathieu Darche has come in with the focus on creating sustained success, and that plan is in motion. Getting younger and having cap space is important, and the team will have about $40 million next summer.
While planning for the future is important, being competitive now is the goal as well for New York. Even though it was a quiet summer, this could be a team that is better.
Why Islanders Might Be Better Than Last Year
Even though it was a quiet offseason for New York, there is reason to believe that this group can be better. One of the main reasons for that was the hiring of Peter DeBoer at the end of the season.
This was a move with the future in mind and not a desperation shot at the end of last year to make the playoffs. DeBoer has had a ton of success in the league as a coach, and with two trips to the Stanley Cup, he brings a great pedigree of winning.
Furthermore, while a new and respected coach in DeBoer will help, the Islanders are also going to have some key talent back from injury. Kyle Palmieri will be back after tearing his ACL last season, and the veteran forward gives them a player who could be a 25-goal scorer.
Also, on the blueline, Alexander Romanov will be back and healthy, helping improve the depth of that unit as a whole. In the net, the expectation is that Semyon Varlamov will be healthy for camp and be the primary backup to Ilya Sorokin.
While getting some players back who missed time last season will be important, so too will be the development of some of their younger talent. The Islanders are a team that has a strong prospect pool and some serious talent that is ready to help soon.
Even though he was great last year, Matthew Schaefer is a player who could be heading toward stardom in year two.
Overall, while the team would have been in a better position if they made a splash, New York should be firmly in the playoff conversation this coming season.