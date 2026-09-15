Why NY Islanders' Simon Holmstrom Can Be Their Top X-Factor in 2026-27
The New York Islanders will be starting up training camp soon, and the team will be hoping to take a step forward.
Coming off a 91-point season, the Islanders are hopeful that they can be a bit better. This was a team that struggled down the stretch, and eventually made the decision to move on from their head coach Patrick Roy right at the end of the season.
New York brought in the well-respected Peter DeBoer, not to save the team last year, but for what they hope will be for seasons to come. DeBoer has had a ton of success everywhere he has been, and the Islanders will be hoping that he can take them to the next level.
Due to New York not making a ton of additions this offseason, the team will be hopeful that some of their players are able to develop and take a step forward. Overall, this could be a team with a lot of young talent on the roster. While they are more proven than others, one forward who could take a step forward is Simon Holmstrom.
Holmstrom Can be an X-Factor
At 25 years old and a former first-round pick of the team with some good experience over the last several years, Holmstrom is a player that the Islanders will have some high expectations for.
Last season, he was certainly a player that many were keeping an eye on as someone who could take a step up for the team. Unfortunately, he saw a slight dip in production.
In 79 games, Holmstrom totaled 41 points with 19 goals and 22 assists. For an Islanders team that is looking to find ways to put the puck in the net and players that are able to do it, Holmstrom is certainly a logical choice.
The 25-year-old has reached the 20-goal mark once in his young career, and if he is going to be in the top six for the Islanders this year, they will need him to reach that mark again.
After this season, he is going to be a restricted free agent, and what his future will be has yet to be determined. The Islanders are going to have a lot of cap space next summer, but with some young forwards on the way, they could elect to go in another direction as well.
Overall, the Islanders will be hoping that Holstrom can take a major step forward and help solve some of their scoring issues.