Why Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar Will Have Massive Impact on NY Islanders
With the offseason ongoing for the New York Islanders, the team is going to be thinking about rounding out the roster, but also about the future. With the cap situation for the team not being the best, the Islanders will have to have a good plan going forward.
While this offseason might have been a bit of a disappointment for some, New York is a team that is thinking about creating sustained success and getting into a better situation for the future. The Islanders are unfortunately a team that has some bad contracts on the books, and even with the salary cap going up, fixing these issues will be important.
This offseason, the free agency class wasn’t a spectacular one in terms of talent. New York not handing out massive deals can be seen as a good thing this summer, especially with the focus being on the future.
For the Islanders, they will have to keep a close eye on the contract status of two players that, while not on their team, could greatly impact the franchise in the near future.
Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar’s Next Contracts Will Impact Islanders
With two of the best defensemen in the league heading into the final years of their contracts, what they get next is going to have a major impact on the rest of the league.
As the salary cap continues to go up in the NHL, contracts are going to get bigger. As shown this year with some good, but not great players getting over $10 million per season, the league is changing.
When it comes time for Makar and Hughes to get their next deals, it will reset the market for defensemen. That is going to be important to watch for a team like the Islanders.
New York has one of the best young players in the league in Matthew Schaefer, and after his outstanding rookie season, the Islanders are going to want to lock him up long-term as soon as possible. However, with deals that could be massive coming for Makar and Hughes, the price tag to retain Schaefer long-term will be pricey.
With general manager Mathieu Darche looking to be in a much better cap situation next summer, he is likely thinking ahead and knowing what it is going to cost to keep a talented player like Schaefer around. Even though the team isn’t going to be pursuing Makar or Hughes, they will be keeping an eye on how much their next contracts are going to be.