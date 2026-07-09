NY Islanders Achieving More Than Salary Cap Relief With Roster Decisions
Some New York Islanders fans have been left wanting to see more from the front office this offseason.
After coming so close to the playoffs this past season, it is easy to understand their stance. A move or two could put them over the hump and back into the postseason for the first time since 2024.
However, there are some people who would argue that the Islanders are in a worse spot now than when the season ended. Losing a player of the caliber of Anders Lee is a massive blow, but the organization is selling the fan base on being patient for the future.
General manager Mathieu Darche has spoken at length about the team being projected to have approximately $40 million. That will give them the flexibility to make plenty of moves with the roster, but there is another reason the organization is operating in the fashion they are: not to block young players.
Islanders clearing way for young players to ascend into NHL roles
There are a lot of talented players in the organizational pipeline who are knocking on the door of being NHL contributors. The No. 1 priority of Darche has been to ensure that when they are ready for an opportunity with the Islanders, they will have a clear runway to make the most of their chance.
Would it have been nice to retain Lee, a 14-year veteran who has been the captain for eight seasons? Of course. But the front office knows that at 36 years old, it is only a matter of time until a young player will have pushed for his role.
Someone such as Victor Eklund or Cole Eiserman could push for one of those winger spots during the 2026-27 season. Cal Ritchie is another young player who is set for an increased role at the center spot this upcoming campaign.
Had Lee been willing to sign for a year or two, he would have almost certainly been back with New York. But the term was a sticking point in negotiations, and on the open market, he got an offer for three years from the Utah Mammoth that was too good to pass up.
Islanders can turn roster over even more next offseason
Ensuring their youngsters weren’t blocked was a big reason why the Islanders extended qualifying offers to only three players. Surprisingly to some, Adam Boqvist was not one of them. Alas, that is because they want to give Isaiah George every opportunity to make the team out of training camp.
Kayshawn Aitcheson is another young defenseman to keep an eye on who will be a major part of the team’s future. This is a deep, talented group that the Islanders want to see get a chance.
It is a big reason why Darche and the front office are operating in the fashion in which they are right now.
With veterans such as Ondrej Palat, Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas, Vitek Vanecek and Semyon Varlamov all playing on expiring contracts, opportunities will open up in short order for some of the team’s top prospects.