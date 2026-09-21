Why Victor Eklund Could Help Solve Major Issue for NY Islanders
The New York Islanders are getting closer to the start of the regular season, and with their first preseason game in the books, the team is hopeful to be a little bit better than last year.
With a new regime taking over not too long ago and a new coach in Peter DeBoer, the Islanders are hoping to be an improved team. Even though last season was expected to be a rebuilding year, New York was able to surprise a lot of people and was right in the playoff hunt at the end of the year.
While they might have struggled down the stretch, this is a team that is likely ahead of where the front office and others thought they might be. Now, with a great coach in DeBoer, the team will be hoping to take that next step forward.
The roster could still see some change over the next couple of years with veterans on expiring deals and young players on their way toward the NHL, but the future appears to be bright. One of the players who there is reason to be excited about is forward Victor Eklund. For a team in need of offense help, he could be part of the solution.
Eklund Could Spark Offense
One of the biggest questions heading into the season will be whether or not the Islanders will have the talented young forward in the lineup. Eklund was a first-round pick of the team in 2025, and he projects to be a top-six caliber forward for the team.
After coming over to the States late, he spent a little time in the AHL before making his debut in the last game of the season. In that game, Eklund showcased a little bit of what he could do with an assist on a Bo Horvat goal.
The forward group for the Islanders is a bit crowded, but Eklund has a strong chance of making the team. New York is understandably very high on his potential, and if he makes the team, he could be set up in a prominent role right off the bat.
Even though the Islanders are a team that is hoping to contend for a playoff spot, they also want to get some of their young players time on the ice in the NHL. Eklund figures to be the most likely of the young forwards to potentially make the team, and he could help them solve a need.
The Islanders are not going to be a powerhouse when it comes to scoring, but getting a player with the potential of Eklund in the lineup could help them in that area.