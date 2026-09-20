Jay McKee Impressed by NY Islanders Top Prospect at Camp
The New York Islanders have an impressive stable of young players who are working their way through the organization.
At the NHL level, they have one of the best building blocks in the league with defenseman Matthew Schaefer. A historic rookie season has changed the trajectory of the franchise, as he is already regarded as a superstar.
Finding a cornerstone like that is the hard part for a team; now that the Islanders have that set, they can look to build out the roster around him. To elevate to that next level, New York needs some of their other top prospects to reach their ceilings.
One of the players the Islanders are counting on to become part of their long-term core is Victor Eklund. He was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, where Schaefer was selected first overall, and is one of the top prospects in the organizational pipeline.
Victor Eklund makes great impression on Jay McKee
Eklund made his NHL debut in the 2025-26 season finale, recording an assist in the game. In his second rookie camp, he has impressed Jay McKee, the head coach of the organization’s new AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Hammers, who oversaw the rookie camp.
"Another highly talented player has a really good brain for the game, very shifty," McKee said when describing Eklund, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "Obviously, not overly bigger in stature, but he's very strong in his feet. We could see in some of the compete drills out there. Protects the puck very well. You know, unlimited potential with him as well. He's going to be a very exciting player to watch for a long time."
Eklund is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the organization and has a chance to break camp with the NHL team. A bit undersized at 5-foot-11 and 169 pounds, he plays much bigger than his frame.
Incredibly skilled, he looked good in the SHL last season and while playing for Sweden at the World Juniors. In seven games with the U20 Sweden team, he had eight points, scoring two goals with six assists.
In 43 games with Djurgårdens IF, he showcased his playmaking ability with 18 assists, adding six goals. Nine games were played with the Bridgeport Islanders, and Eklund recorded more than a point per game with seven assists and three goals.
At the very least, Eklund looks like he will be a middle-six forward with some upside. McKee would love to coach him at Hamilton in the AHL, but he may never get that chance if Eklund makes a great impression and makes the NHL roster for opening night.