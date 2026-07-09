Kashawn Aitcheson Thrilled to Be Back With NY Islanders
Just one year after being then-first-time General Manager Mathieu Darche's third-ever draft pick, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson has returned to the New York Islanders' Development Camp for the second year.
Aitcheson was originally drafted at No. 17 overall in the 2025 NHL Draft and signed his three-year, entry-level contract in March of 2026. He is coming off establishing himself as one of the top defensemen in Canadian juniors by posting 70 points — including 28 goals — in the Ontario Hockey League with the Barrie Colts. The blueliner also earned the title of OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman.
In addition to his on-ice experiences with the OHL, Aitcheson also saw his first career appearance in the World Juniors this season — representing Team Canada. Back at the 2025 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship he had also posted one goal and three assists in seven games to help Canada earn a bronze medal.
But in a late June interview with Rachel Luscher, Aitcheson said even in light of his recent accomplishments, there's nothing quite like being in the Islanders' facilities.
“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Aitcheson said recently to NHL.com. “I know a lot more familiar faces, but it’s similar. It’s high-end hockey. It’s another step to get ready for training camp and then main camp. It’s been fun so far.”
Kashawn Aitcheson Raring to Go for Islanders
Reports have also indicated that Aitcheson has maintained a steady focus on sharpening his defensive game in addition to remaining consistent in his game focused on a heavy, open-ice hits and physical net-front presence.
Aitcheson is inching closer and closer to being NHL ready; he was named captain for the 2025-26 Colts and just wrapped up his fourth season in the OHL after setting career highs in goals, assists and points while also setting franchise records for the most goals in a single season (28) and the most points all-time by a defenseman (171) in Colts history.
Aitcheson also said he is looking forward to seeing what is in store for his League future.
“I just want to put my head down and work,” said Aitcheson. “It gets even harder, the bottleneck is even more. There are so many good players around the league and on the team, so I want to give my best, work as hard as I can and see what happens.”
The Islanders' 2026 Development Camp roster consisted of 20 forwards, 14 defensemen (including Aitcheson) and four goaltenders. Now that it's concluded, Aitcheson's focus appears to be centered around earning a well-deserved longer look this upcoming fall and becoming another rising star for the Islanders.