NY Islanders End Their Music City Woes With Shootout Win Over Predators

On Tuesday night, the New York Islanders were on the road against the Nashville Predators, in a place that has not been kind to them over the years. However, while the team has struggled a lot in Nashville, they started this game with some momentum.

The Islanders were able to start off this one on a very positive note thanks to a goal from Anthony Duclair. On an assist from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Tony DeAngelo, Duclair was able to score his third of the season.

Not too long after the first goal for New York, it was Brayden Schenn scoring his fourth of the season on an assist from Ondrej Palat. This was also the 300th goal in Schenn's career. Overall, it was a period that was filled with penalties for both teams. The Islanders did a good job of stopping one of the best power play units in the league, but the rhythm for both teams was certainly impacted with each having three power play opportunities.

In the second period, things calmed down a bit in terms of the penalties, but the Islanders continued to put the pressure on the Predators. On some really nice passes by Simon Holmstrom and Matthew Schaefer, it was Bo Horvat who was able to knock in his sixth goal of the season.

Unfortunately, after a good first half of the period, the Islanders would commit a penalty, and the Predators were finally able to make them pay. On an assist from Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos, it was Filip Forsberg who scored his third of the season.

Later in the period, Nashville would make things even more interesting. The Predators capitalized on a turnover in the zone for the Islanders, and it was Alexander Kerfoot who scored his second of the year to make it a 3-2 game.

After a lackluster power play by the Islanders, the Predators were able to even things up. Ryan O'Reilly was able to get a loose puck that snuck behind Semyon Varlamov and knock it home for his seventh goal of the season.

Islanders Hang On

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toward the end of the third period, things got pretty frantic, and it was the Predators who put a ton of pressure on New York. The Islanders survived the pressure, but the game ultimately went into overtime.

In extra time, the Islanders would draw a penalty and get a lot of time with the man-advantage before Nashiville would even be able to touch the puck to officially go on the penalty kill. Despite being up a man for about four minutes of the overtime, New York was not able to score.

After overtime concluded and the two teams went into the shootout, it was Kyle Palmieri who got the first goal for New York. Following two saves by Varlamov, Bo Horvat ended it with a score as well. This marks the first time since 2017 that the Islanders were able to win in Nashville and they avoided what would have been a bad loss with a three-goal lead.

Next up for the Islanders will be another road game on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.