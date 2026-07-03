Blackhawks Mentioned as Potential Suitor for Islanders Star
The New York Islanders have had clear plans during the 2026 NHL offseason, wanting to keep as much future flexibility and maneuverability as possible.
This summer, the team didn’t have much room to operate with under the salary cap. General manager and executive vice president Mathieu Darche did a great job with the tools at his disposal to make some upgrades to the roster for the 2026-27 season.
The Islanders have a lot of key players locked into long-term deals, but next offseason, they could have around $40 million in cap space available. That would be a much better situation than the one they are dealing with this offseason.
However, if New York did feel the need to clear some cap space, they could explore the possibility of trading one of their star players. Mathew Barzal is a name that has been mentioned, given the $9.15 million cap hit that he carries through 2031 with limited trade protection.
Blackhawks could be suitor for Mathew Barzal
If the Islanders were going to make Barzal available, the market for him would be immense. And one team to keep an eye on, in the opinion of Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, is the Chicago Blackhawks.
“If Barzal is available, it's hard to believe the Blackhawks don't take an interest, given that franchise player Connor Bedard has called Barzal his hockey idol,” he wrote.
The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has wasted no time showing what kind of impact he can have on the ice. Through his first 219 career games, he has scored 75 goals and handed out 128 assists.
His plus/minus of -98 is certainly eyebrow-raising, but the Blackhawks have not been a great team since he joined the franchise, finishing in last place in the Central Division in four consecutive seasons.
Chicago is certainly hoping that will start to change. The team acquired defenseman Bowen Byram from the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster trade in exchange for the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Adding him to the blueline mix and landing a player such as Barzal would certainly change the trajectory of the franchise. He is nearly a point-per-game player in his career, recording 534 points in 611 games through nine seasons with the Islanders.
Prying him away from New York will be easier said than done. Darche has a long-term game plan for the franchise, and with Barzal in the midst of the prime of his career, the Islanders will have to be blown away by an offer.