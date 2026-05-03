Familiar face at Lightning's morning skate before Game 7
Jon Cooper did say that Victor Hedman could be an option "very soon."
Well, could soon be tonight?
With the Tampa Bay Lightning preparing to host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 at 6pm EST -- for the right to face the rolling Buffalo Sabres in the second round -- the Lightning defenseman and captain was on the ice for morning skate.
The former second overall pick in 2009 has not played in a game since March 19 due to personal reasons. Hedman has been practicing and traveling with the team, but it was notable -- according to reporters -- that he remained on the ice for quite a while in an optional morning session.
Hedman's return would be a jolt for the Bolts, who needed a miraculous elimination-game performance from veteran goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to bring the series back to Tampa Bay. While Vasilevskiy had been up and down for the first five games, he made several challenging saves to get Game 6 to overtime, where Gage Goncalves won it nine minutes in.
Could this tip the balance in a series that has been almost unfathomably competitive and close, between teams that each finished with 106 points in the regular season? Through six games, each team has scored 14 goals. No team has led at any time by more than two goals. The series has had extra intrigue because of the differences in levels of experience -- Tampa Bay has much more, from the net on out -- and from the presence of former Lightning star Martin St. Louis as the Canadiens coach.
Then there was Cooper taunting Canadiens fans as he left the ice victorious following the overtime goal.
Now the question for Cooper is whether to disrupt any backline chemistry by getting Hedman back in the lineup. Teams that have done this before, after long absences, have had mixed results -- but perhaps it will be easier because Hedman is not coming back from a physical injury. Him stepping on the ice would likely shake the rafters at Benchmark International Arena.
We should find out later today whether Hedman is a go.
If the Lightning win, they would travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres for Game 1 at 7pm on Wednesday, with Game 2 on Friday. The Sabres were 3-0-1 against Tampa Bay this season, and are coming off an impressive first round elimination of the Boston Bruins.