The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the 2026-27 season on the big stage at Madison Square Garden, against a Rangers squad looking to rebound after being shutout to open the season in Boston. It did not take long for the crowd in Manhattan to be brought to their feet as the Lightning started out sluggish and did not put a shot on goal in the first six minutes.

A J.J. Moser holding penalty five minutes in would give the Rangers their first power play of the contest which they would not let go to waste. Obviously New York did not want to open the season at home like they did last year.

After a historic 180 minute home scoring drought to start last season, THE RANGERS SCORE 5 MINUTES INTO THE HOME OPENER 😈🚨 pic.twitter.com/tcOGfwapHe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 1, 2026

Down 1-0 the Lightning finally came to life and earned a power play halfway through the first period. Tampa Bay could not capitalize and once the game returned to five-on-five, New York would make the Lightning pay.

Pavel Dorofeyev - New York Rangers (1) pic.twitter.com/wKcsjyYyxH — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) October 1, 2026

Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev started this game on a tear and simply willed his way to a 50/50 puck, splitting the Lightning defense to light the lamp and make it 2-0.

They get another and it's 2-0. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 1, 2026

After allowing just one power play opportunity against the Bruins, New York was shorthanded for a second time in the opening twenty minutes but once again the Lightning could not capitalize.

Despite being even in shots on goal and face offs won after the first period, the Lightning just could not seize any momentum. Jake Guentzel was the only Tampa forward that seemed engaged to start the game, notching three shots on goal. Meanwhile the top line was held without a single shot on net in the opening twenty minutes.

For the Lightning to begin the season in this fashion against a Rangers team that finished last in the Metropolitan Division is not the statement Jon Cooper and his team wanted to make. Tampa Bay started the game uninspired, despite the return of defenseman Victor Hedman and a star-studded veteran lineup.

The situation would not improve for Tampa Bay to start the second period as New York would extend their lead to 3-0. New York played with more urgency and speed compared to Tampa Bay, who did little to protect goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The reigning Veniza trophy winner would finish the night with 20 saves while facing 24 shots (.833 SV%).

Tampa Bay would finally catch a break to make it 3-1 eight minutes into the second period as Nikita Kucherov caught a break for his first goal of the season.

Nikita Kucherov - Tampa Bay Lightning (1) pic.twitter.com/QLgJqfJZnW — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) October 2, 2026

The Kucherov goal seemed to breathe life into the Lightning for a spell, but once again the Rangers had a response as Gabe Perrault made it 4-1 late in the second period.

GABE GOAL pic.twitter.com/bgfvpPlVAa — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 2, 2026

The Madison Square Garden crowd showed their appreciation with a standing ovation to send their team into the locker room after forty minutes. They would leave happy as the third period saw no rally from the Lightning and a little history to make the final score 5-1 Rangers.

IGOR SHESTERKIN SCORES A GOALIE GOAL IN THE RANGERS' HOME OPENER WOW 😱



HE'S THE FIRST GOALIE IN RANGERS HISTORY TO HIT THE BACK OF THE NET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/s13RJVbskf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 2, 2026

A performance like this in game one of eighty-four should not be cause for overreaction, however the Lightning cannot play down to the competition in a highly competitive Eastern Conference if they expect to be a contender this season.