A bombshell was dropped on the Tampa Bay Lightning when reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov publicly asked for a trade via his agent.

Kucherov's trade request came on the heels of contract-extension negotiations, or rather, lack thereof.

The Bolts' star right winger has been with the franchise for 13 years, but his tenure with the organization could be coming to an end, whether general manager Julien BriseBois trades him or lets him walk in free agency.

Kucherov spoke to the media for the first time since the trade request came down, citing that it didn't arise from a lack of financial compensation, but rather a lack of respect and communication on the part of the Lightning's front office.

If It's Not About the Money, Why Leave?

Kucherov's roots are thickly settled in Tampa Bay. It's where he was drafted, where he has won multiple Stanley Cups, where his children were raised, and where he continues to dominate as one of the best players in the NHL.

So, if it wasn't about the money and was rather just a rift between him and BriseBois, it doesn't make much sense.

Kucherov noted that the two sides have only met twice since he became eligible for an extension, and while it can be frustrating and maybe seem disrespectful to him, BriseBois has been known not to budge much when it comes to the negotiating table — see Steven Stamkos.

Kucherov currently makes just under $10M annually, which is a drastic drop from what many of the NHL's top players in today's game make.

If BriseBois took the route of Kucherov potentially taking a lower contract that is team-friendly to help build around him, say around $13-15M, it could be seen as a slight to one of the best in the game.

But, again, if it's not about money, then Kucherov likely could have taken the deal or even asked for just a couple more million to satisfy him.

That is clearly not the case. So, it begs the question, why?

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kucherov is getting older, and reports have surfaced that he would prefer to play alongside another player of his caliber, something that he doesn't see the Lightning quite having despite the slew of players that are above average and work their tails off night in and night out.

If Kucherov doesn't believe that the guys around him can help lead him to a Stanley Cup, that is one thing. But taking the stance he is, rather than coming out and actually saying why he wants out, is not a great look.

We may never know the full extent of what Kuch is thinking, and he could always walk back his trade request if he feels differently or sees a contract that entices him to stay.

If Kuch does indeed plan on not playing for the Lightning in the future, it would be wise for BriseBois to trade him for the best package available rather than let him walk in free agency with nothing in return.