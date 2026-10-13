John Carlson Quietly Making His Presence Felt For the Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to avenge their only loss of the season when they face the New York Rangers, but we should look at a piece of their team that has been a great addition: defenseman John Carlson.

An 18-year veteran in the league, Carlson was signed this offseason after a short stint with the Anaheim Ducks.

His two-year deal caused many to question the move by Julien BriseBois, especially after letting Darren Raddysh walk in free agency.

But, one can now argue, he has been just what this team has needed.

John Carlson: The Veteran Anchor & Quarterback

Carlson has immediately established himself as a key cog in what Jon Cooper wants to see in his team.

He has injected poise, a heavy right-handed shot, smooth passing, high hockey IQ, and a stabilizing presence for a team that loves to play fast and move the puck.

His elite blue-line offense, especially on the power play, has allowed him to survey the ice and be a reliable distributor from the point. He hasn't looked skittish, but rather extremely comfortable and poised no matter how clunky the situation.

Tampa Bay Lightning defense John Carlson (74) Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing alongside fellow veteran Victor Hedman gives the Bolts a solid pairing to help a team that, at times, can get in its own way.

Carlson's stats might not be all that eye-popping, collecting two goals and two assists through his first five games since arriving in Tampa Bay, but his presence alone is felt every time he is on the ice.

Speaking of ice time, Cooper has fully trusted Carlson early in his Tampa Bay tenure, putting him out there for an average of 22-23 minutes per game. Workhorse stuff. And it seems likely to continue as the team goes forward.

While his age will always be a factor, it doesn't seem as though he has lost a step. But when it comes to age, injury also becomes a factor, so it will be imperative that he is able to stay healthy throughout the grueling season.

If Carlson is able to continue this level of play while staying healthy, he will be instrumental in how much success the Bolts have if and when they make the postseason. And that, of course, is what matters, as the team tries to get out of the first round after a run of playoff disappointments.

The Lightning face the Rangers in New York on Tuesday and then return home to play the Kraken.