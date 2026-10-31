Julien BriseBois Shuts Down Any Trade Involving Lightning's Nikita Kucherov

Things can change in a heartbeat and that is exactly what the Tampa Bay Lightning just got hit with.

Amidst a great start to the season, star right winger Nikita Kucherov requested a trade from the organization via his agent from the team where he has spent 13 years.

The news dropped like a bombshell, and in turn, every fan of every team began putting together trade packages for the best player in the league.

Shortly thereafter, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBrois released a statement shutting down any trade talk.

Julien BriseBois Shuts Down Kucherov Trade

"We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning," BriseBois said in a statement via the team. "We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita."

Contract talks have seemingly gone nowhere for the Bolts and Kuch, thus leading to his public trade request.

Jun 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nikita Kucherov is pictured with the Ted Lindsay award, Art Ross trophy, and Hart trophy during the 2019 NHL Awards at Mandalay Bay. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For someone who never likes to be in the spotlight, Kucherov is now the darling of the ball following his request out of Tampa Bay.

The back-and-forth has been something that has not happened to the Lightning since BriseBois refused to give Steven Stamkos the money he was looking for before heading to the Nashville Predators in free agency.

Reports have surfaced that Kuch is looking for $20 million+ AAV (average annual value), but it does not seem like BriseBois and the Lightning are willing to pay up to that for a player entering his mid-to-late 30s with poor playoff performances.

With BriseBois' statement coming down that he has no plans of trading Kucherov, it lets the opportunity slip in that Kuch could walk in free agency and the Lightning get nothing in return.

Kuch has a trade clause that features a list of 10 teams that he would be willing to be traded to, although we are still unsure who those teams would be.

However, reports have also surfaced that Kuch is looking to get paired next to another NHL superstar.

It's clear to most that the Lightning and BriseBois should do whatever it takes to try and keep Kucherov with the organization, but if the bond is indeed broken between the two, then they must get whatever they can for him.

There is plenty still to come from this situation, but all signs point towards Kucherov either getting what he wants via a contract extension or a trade on the horizon. If it comes to a trade, the Lightning are bound to get a massive haul for the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner.