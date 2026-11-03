Lightning's Bradon Hagel Takes Jab At Red Wings Dylan Larkin Amid Kucherov Trade Drama

It's been hysteria around Tampa Bay since star Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov requested a trade from the team he has spent the last 13 seasons with.

There have been twists and turns since the announcement, and that does not look to be going away anytime soon.

Following the Bolts' morning skate before taking on the Detroit Red Wings, players spoke to the media with much of the attention on Kucherov's trade request.

In the process of discussing the situation, Lightning left winger Brandon Hagel talked about the relationship with Kucherov, but also was able to sneak in a subtle jab at Red Wings' center-forward Dylan Larkin.

Hagel Takes Not So Subtle Shot at Dylan Larkin

"Listen, Kuch is a good friend, a good teammate. He loves the city. He's done everything he possibly could for the city. It's not like he committed here for eight years and asked out, two years into it. This is a different situation," Hagel said, indirectly pointing at Larkin's trade request after signing an eight-year extension with Detroit back in 2023.

"He's a friend. We care for him, and I know he's the type of guy that's just going to continue to come out and play as hard as for this team because he does care about us. But other than that, other stuff's out of my pay grade."

Hagel has spent time with Kucherov in the offseason working on his craft, so it's easy to understand why he feels the way he does about him. But the bigger takeaway is Hagel's shot at Larkin.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Like Kucherov, Larkin demanded a trade, but it comes on the heels of his signing of a large extension with them just three seasons ago, whereas Kucherov's request has come at the end of his current contract.

The mess in Detroit has become ugly with the Red Wings suspending Larkin without pay as they look to find a partner to trade him to.

There has been plenty of talk around trade packages including both Larkin and Kucherov, but it would be hard to imagine that the Lightning would want Larkin given how he has handled things throughout the process.

With the Bolts and Red Wings lined up to play each other, the main talking points on the broadcast will likely heavily feature the trade requests of both parties.

The Atlantic Division is the best in the league at the moment, with Detroit bringing up the rear but only six points away from the division-leading Boston Bruins. The Bolts are currently five points back.

Every game will mean something, so despite the noise surrounding both clubs, expect a hard-fought battle from Benchmark Arena.