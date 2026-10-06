Lightning Show Fast, Aggressive Play in 4-1 Win Over Flyers

The season didn't get off to the start that the Tampa Bay Lightning had hoped after being blown out by the New York Rangers to open the season, but they have now strung together back-to-back wins after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1.

The Flyers weren't thought to be much of a threat after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0 and owning a 0-4 record against the Bolts in their last four meetings, but they did provide a punch in the second period to try and keep things close.

These are our takeaways from a game that provided plenty of hints at what this team could be throughout the season.

Power Play is Still a Struggle

Tampa Bay entered this one 0/10 on the power play, and despite getting plenty of opportunities to get one on the board against the Flyers, they ended up with another donut.

The Bolts were 0/3 on the power play against Philly, bringing them to 0/13 on the man advantage to begin the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were plenty of chances, especially early, for the Lightning to put a power play point on the board, but they were unable to do so.

If this team can start finding the back of the net a man up, then they will be a serious threat on the offensive end.

Aggressive, Fast Play

The Lightning came out like a heat-seeking missile in this game. And while it didn't necessarily last the entire game, it was great to see the team play aggressively and fast.

With the way the Bolts controlled the speed of the game and level of the ice, it consistently led to the Flyers feeling pressed, and led to multiple 2-on-1 opportunities and plenty of pucks on net.

Jon Cooper should be thrilled with how the team played on the night, and should also feel confident in the unit moving forward as long as they continue this type of mentality toward the goal.

Pontus Holmberg

On a night that saw Kucherov achieve an 11-game point streak and Ilya Mikheyev record an assist and goal, Pontus Holmberg put his skills on display with an assist and goal of his own.

Holmberg's goal came just 17 seconds into the second period and was a beauty of a snipe as he found himself wide open against the goaltender.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (29) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a pretty shot, but he outdid his goal with a beautiful move to free himself from a defender that led to Mikheyev's wraparound goal in the third period.

Holmberg looked free all night, and the hope is that he can continue this level of play throughout the season.

Moving Forward: Clean Things Up

As we continue throughout the first portion of the season, the Bolts will need to clean things up.

Stupid penalties, unnecessary extracurriculars, and cleaning up possession of the puck and passing should all be at the forefront of a takeaway from this game.

Letting the Flyers believe they had a chance in the second and even into the third isn't the best look.

The Bolts are still getting their feet under them just three games into the season, but they are showing signs of a team that could once again find themselves as one of the top in the league.

Putting it all together will take time, but correcting the little things and playing like a sound squad will get them to where they want to be quicker.