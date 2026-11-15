The Tampa Bay Lightning's eight-game home winning streak has ended after the Bolts dropped an Atlantic Division game to the Detroit Red Wings 2-0.

Was it bad luck having Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the house, or was it the debut of the team's new Hometown Remix uniforms?

Doubtful, but interesting to think about.

The Lightning played a solid game overall, and there isn't one level of the team that you can point to as to why they were unable to muster a single goal on the night.

Here are our takeaways from the Bolts' shutout loss to the Red Wings:

Shots Not Falling

The Bolts were getting plenty of shots on net on the night, but unfortunately for them, not a single one was able to find the back of the net.

Tampa Bay had 31 shots on goal, but none of the usual players were able to get one in.

They found themselves in advantageous positions multiple times on the night, including many times when they had opportunities to score off of rebounds.

That leads us to the main takeaway of the night, the performance of Red Wings' goalie Daniil Tarasov.

Daniil Tarasov Puts Up Masterful Performance

Tarasov was a brick wall against the Lightning. Not only was he able to shut out the explosive offense of the Bolts, but he also set the tone for the entire night, helping the Red Wings even up the season series at one win apiece.

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov (80) battles against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons (28) during the first period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarasov blocked all 31 shots he faced, with 19 of those coming from the slot position. His 5.23 goals saved above expected marked the first time a goalie has reached 5+ this season.

Bolts' head coach Jon Cooper gave all the credit to Tarasov in getting the win.

"Their goalie stole one. That's what I felt like happened ... He played really, really well, and the one goal they do score, one of their guys makes an all-world pickup to himself on a pass that wasn't even going to him, and they went in all alone," Cooper said about the performance from Tarasov and the Red Wings.

"So, I can't fault our process at all. It was like there was plexiglass behind the goalie. For whatever reason they weren't going in, but we had a lot of chances. Give them credit. They defended, and when we had our chances, the goalie made the save. That was it. It happens."

What's Next?

It's rare that the Lightning aren't able to light the lamp a single time in a single game, and that likely won't continue as they move forward.

The Lightning are still tied for first in the division with 28 points and third in the conference behind the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils.

Tampa will have a lengthy home stand against some solid competition before heading on the road once again to take on the Florida Panthers late in the month.