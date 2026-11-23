The Tampa Bay Lightning have dealt with injuries, but have battled through them to maintain their position at the top of the Atlantic Division.

However, they fell flat in their most recent division matchup against the Buffalo Sabres — falling 6-2 on their home ice and on the back end of a back-to-back for the Sabres.

It was an uninspiring performance, one that saw the Bolts' top line have one of their worst outings, which led to head coach Jon Cooper benching Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, and Jake Guentzel for much of the final period.

Kucherov, Top Line Benched Against Sabres

Jon Cooper standing on business.



What a concept. pic.twitter.com/c0tV11rvcI — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) November 23, 2026

It's rare that you see something like this happen, but Cooper has been known to do this in the past when his top players aren't giving the effort, aren't playing up to their caliber, are unfocused, or aren't making the plays to give the team the best chance to come away with a win.

Usually, it would not be cause for concern, and we have also seen the Bolts' star players bounce back in a big way. However, the timing of the benching, particularly of Kucherov, couldn't be worse given his recent public trade request and disfavor with the organization following failed contract extension talks.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the benching against the Sabres, Kucherov could be seen in a pouty, sitting stance with his gloves off. The norm, if you have seen him benched in the past.

Kuch is one of those guys who hates not being on the ice no matter what, so it's not abnormal to see him have this type of reaction when being taken out of the game.

Even so, his clear displeasure with being benched will only heighten the speculation regarding his relationship with the team and staff, given all of the antics that preceded this.

Julien BriseBois has noted he has no intention of trading the two-time Hart Trophy winner, so the expectation is that Kuch will at least finish out the season with the Lightning before testing the free agent market.

Kucherov and the rest of the Bolts' top line must respond and play like we know they can if they want to continue being one of the top contenders in the league.

They will get their first chance to do so after a few days off when they play host to the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, in an all-important Eastern Conference battle.