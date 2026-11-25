The Tampa Bay Lightning usually go about their business and don't have drama involved, but that reared its head when the relationship between the Bolts' front office and Nikita Kucherov started to show cracks, leading to the latter's public trade request.

Nonetheless, the Lightning have managed to leave the noise on the outside and play their game, getting off to yet another strong start.

The Bolts are right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference and sit atop the Atlantic Division with a huge matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on deck.

Ranking top-ten in both goals and goals against, the Bolts have a winning formula as winter approaches and the race for the division crown heats up. Here is what Jon Cooper and the Lightning are thankful for this holiday season.

A Strong Start in Crowded Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay has gotten off to a hot start through 23 games, going 15-6-2 with a +16 goal differential to plant them squarely near the top of a tight Atlantic Division race.

After four straight early playoff exits, Cooper's squad has a reason to appreciate how smoothly the first quarter of the season has progressed.

Veteran Leadership & Depth Stepping Up

Offseason pickup John Carlson has stepped in admirably as a veteran leader en route to seven goals, 14 assists, and 21 points.

Carlson's offensive prowess has provided an immediate punch and has provided the Bolts with a steady dose of veteran presence alongside Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, and Erik Cernak.

Tampa Bay Lightning Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having seasoned leaders has helped steady the room through a tough schedule and with so many injuries that have piled up early on, the depth is also something that Cooper and company can be thankful for.

With injuries suffered by players like Hagel, and most recently Conor Geekie, the likes of Pontus Holmberg, Ilya Mikheyev, and Charle-Edouard D'Astous have taken the bull by the horns, helping keep the Lightning more than afloat.

Top Line Scoring & Playmaking

The Bolts top guns have lived up to the hype once again.

Kucherov continues to lead the offense with 32 points, 22 assists, and 10 goals amidst the outside contract and trade noise, and Jake Guentzel (13 goals, 15 assists) and Brandon Hagel (13 goals, 11 assists) have been right there contributing at a high level as well.

That doesn't even account for the contributions from guys like Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli.