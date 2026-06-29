After a busy start to the offseason highlighted by the trade for Brady Tkachuk, Bill Zito and the Panthers' brass still have a lot of work to do. Entering the NHL free agency period that begins July 1st, the Panthers have exactly zero goalies under contract.

Their cap space is roughly seven million dollars, and early signs are that longtime goalie Sergei Bobrovsky may be looking for one more large payday elsewhere. Given their limited cap space, Zito must get creative in acquiring not one but two NHL ready goalies for next season.

The Panthers are priced out of options such as Stuart Skinner (likely 6M+ AAV) or 29 year-old Connor Ingram who played well behind a poor Edmonton defense. After these two, the free agent netminders get older and have more question marks.

Enter Daniil Tarasov, the 27 year-old backup to Bobrovsky last year who quietly put up decent numbers behind a decimated Florida blue line. Tarasov was better than his 13-15 record would indicate, winning his last three starts with a .928 save percentage while allowing just five goals total.

Tarasov played in just 35 games last year and would need to be around 45 to 50 starts as a number one option. This leaves plenty of opportunity for the Panthers to bring in a solid veteran backup that can serve as a mentor to Tarasov without the wear-and-tear of being the primary starter.

With a projected contract in the 2M AAV range, Tarasov is a super reasonable number one goaltender with high upside. His lack of experience, particularly in the playoffs, is a legitimate concern.

A proven veteran such as Frederik Andersen could be an ideal fit next to Tarasov. Andersen will turn 37 at the beginning of the 2026-27 season and battled inconsistency last year with Carolina during the regular season before turning it up for the Hurricanes run to the Stanley Cup.

Andersen started 16 games in the postseason for Carolina, posting a 13-2 record before being pulled due to a knee injury in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals. His postseason goals-against-average was an outstanding 1.89, with a solid .910 save percentage an a league high three shutouts in the playoffs.

The Panthers could also look at a safe option such as journeyman Dave Rittich who played last season with the New York Islanders and posted a 14-10-3 record while starting 28 games. Rittich has bounced around the league, playing with seven different teams so far in 10 NHL seasons.

While none of these options are sexy, the Panthers have proven time and time again they can develop goaltenders while getting the most out of proven veterans as well.