Thanksgiving week is already shaping up to be a generous one for the Florida Panthers as they could see both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand return to the lineup.

The first domino fell Monday as the Panthers waived forward Cole Reinhardt, who was quickly claimed by the Vancouver Canucks. This move clears out cap space and a spot for Barkov.

#FlaPanthers put Cole Reinhardt on waivers yesterday as they prepare to get Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand back (perhaps as early as Wednesday vs Ottawa)



Canucks picked him up. https://t.co/hnVMWZcUF2 — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) November 23, 2026

Practice on Tuesday further supported the timeline of a imminent return to action for Barkov and Marchand with multiple new line combinations getting some run.

Barkov centering Reinhart and Verhaeghe; Bennett centers Marchand and Eetu. Lundell will go with the Tkachuks. Vilmanis replaces Boko on the fourth.



Could see both Barkov and Marchand tomorrow — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) November 24, 2026

If what was reported Tuesday is any indication, after a full practice Barkov and Marchand could both return to action as soon as Wednesday when the Panthers host the Ottawa Senators.

The top line will reunite the familiar combination of Barkov and Sam Reinhart, while adding the speed and offensive presence of Carter Verhaeghe. This line has proven to be effective across 200 feet of ice, combining great two-way play and plenty of scoring capability.

Putting the steady Anton Lundell between the Tkachuk brothers gives the Panthers a second line that can carry over momentum from the Barkov line and suffocate opponents in their defensive zone. Imagine icing the puck after a grueling shift facing Verhaghe, Barkov, and Reinhart only to be greeted by a fresh pair of Tkachuks in your own end when the puck drops.

They were together against St. Louis earlier in the month with tremendous results, with both Lundell and Brady Tkachuk scoring a goal (of course assisted by Matthew).

The Panthers potential third Line of Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett, and Marchand could be the best depth line in the entire NHL. Luostarinen is an underrated two-way player, serving on the top penalty kill and second power play groups for the Panthers. Bennett is a top center regardless of line placement and can give this trio instant offense at any time.

SAM BENNETT COMPLETES THE HAT TRICK 🎩



And the Panthers tie a franchise record with their SIXTH HATTY OF THE SEASON already 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ovx0aW81Wr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 22, 2026

Boko Imama appears to be the odd man out on the fourth line as Sandis Vilmanis replaced him during Tuesday's practice, with Lars Eller centering and Garnet Hathaway on the right wing. Vilmanis has been a pleasant surprise with eight points in as many games so far in November, including a goal and an assist in the Panthers 4-3 win against Buffalo Saturday.

Lars Eller has proven to be an incredible acquisition, contributing across special teams and shuffling between multiple lines and positions. Hathaway gives the Panthers that typical fourth line grit and high energy. Eller is tied with Verhaeghe to lead the Panthers in plus/minus at +8.

Schwint (FLA) & Pickard (MIN) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 24, 2026

No matter where they end up playing, the much needed returns of Barkov and Marchand give the Panthers a shot in the arm at just the right time.