The Florida Panthers will be back to full strength Wednesday when they host the Ottawa Senators. Head coach Paul Maurice announced that captain Aleksander Barkov along with Brad Marchand will both return to action right before Thanksgiving.

This is sooner than was initially feared when both players were injured early in the season -- and faster than the projected timelines following their initial diagnoses.

An update on Barky and Marchy 👀



Secure your tickets for tonight » https://t.co/WjAQoAxB5K pic.twitter.com/M7YE1ZXYaQ — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 25, 2026

Florida has shown great determination to maintain a winning record (13-8-3, good for 29 points) and are positioned to climb up the Atlantic Division standings with the returns of two of their most important players.

Their projected lineup puts Barkov right back at center on the top line, with Sam Reinhart returning to the right wing beside him. Carter Verhaeghe gets elevated to left wing on line one, which will be a two-way force once Barkov gets back into rhythm.

#FlaPanthers projected lineup vs. #Sens



Verhaeghe - Barkov - Reinhart

B. Tkachuk - Lundell - M. Tkachuk

Luostarinen - Bennett - Marchand

Hathaway - Eller - Vilmanis



Forsling - Ekblad

Mikkola - Jones

Kulikov - Gudas



Markstrom

Schmid — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 25, 2026

Anton Lundell slides into the second line between Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, offering a capable playmaker and solid defensive forward to the bruising forecheck of the Tkachuk brothers. This line following the top three will be a nightmare on the offensive end, capable of long periods of puck possession and physical play.

In what could be the best third line in the entire National Hockey League, the Panthers will roll out Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett, and Brad Marchand. Luostarinen is a vastly underrated two-way player, contributing on both the power play and penalty kill units. Bennett gives the line elite scoring punch, combined with physicality and a great sense of positioning on the scoring end to finish plays.

Sam Bennett's second hat trick of the season! 😼 pic.twitter.com/F9Su66U4Va — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2026

Marchand will of course bring his typical antagonistic style of play, along with great leadership and timely scoring to the Panthers. After nearly two months of lineup juggling, Paul Maurice finally has his top nine forwards to roll out.

The projected fourth line for the Panthers should not be overlooked and will be relied upon in various situations. Garnet Hathaway, Lars Eller, and Sandis Vilmanis give the fourth line a nice balance of veteran presence, playmaking, and toughness. Eller has been a Swiss army knife for Maurice, moving from line-to-line and playing on both the wing and center position while being tied with Verhaeghe for the team lead in plus minus at +8.

Special teams gets a boost with the returns of Barkov and Marchand, who will likely appear on the first and second power play units respectfully. Barkov will especially help in the face-off circle, where the Panthers currently ranks 25th in the NHL at 47.7%.

While teams across the NHL are trading top players and dealing with key injuries, the Panthers are galvanizing and in a position to make some noise in the Atlantic.