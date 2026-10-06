Florida Panthers see major potential with Marchand on top line

Nothing has gone as expected for the Florida Panthers’ top forward line in the first three games of the season.

What was envisioned as a powerhouse with Sasha Barkov’s return from knee surgery and the addition of Brady Tkachuk along with high-scoring Sam Reinhart has yet to produce a point.

Now Barkov is out again with another potential lengthy injury. But the addition of veteran Brad Marchand, who returned from offseason surgery sooner than expected, and the shift of Reinhart to Barkov’s spot at center have opened a new realm of possibilities.

That was evident Sunday in the overtime loss at Anaheim.

“We think that line will continue to get better,” coach Paul Maurice said Monday. “They didn't give up anything really of note. They were strong defensively, had a few chances, and we've got lots of confidence they'll find more.”

Marchand still working into game shape

The hope is the newly constituted trio will crack the scoresheet Tuesday night when the Panthers complete their season-opening four-game trip against the Los Angeles Kings.

Realistically, it will take some time for the chemistry to percolate.

Though still finding his game legs, Marchand scored the tying goal against the Ducks in the final two minutes while the Panthers were skating 6-on-5 with their net empty.

Marchand had only 13:10 of ice time on 18 shifts.

“The speed of the game and the intensity definitely ramped up a ton, but it was great to be back out there,” Marchand said after the game. “You know, it's going to take some time to get the timing of everything back and conditioning back. But it's incredible being back out there and being part of the team again.”

Marchand hadn’t appeared in a game since March 6 when a nagging lower-body injury forced the Panthers to shut him down for the remainder of last season.

But Sunday he was back to doing Brad Marchand things, taking a feed from Lars Eller at the side of the crease and popping the puck into the net.

The Panthers have had difficulty connecting on scoring chances with only six goals in three games. Remarkably, they have yet to play with a lead in any of the three games — all of them decided in overtime — yet they have earned four of a possible six points.

“You know, there's been some ups and downs already so far this year,” Marchand said, “but it's what's expected in this league, and a little bit of adversity that we're going to have to go through. But we will, and it'll make us stronger.”

Sep 29, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) waits for a face off during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkov’s injury being evaluated in South Florida

The Panthers were still awaiting a definitive word on the extent of the injury to Barkov’s left leg and a timeline for his return. The Panthers captain returned to South Florida and was being evaluated by doctors Monday.

Meanwhile, the team was fortunate to have a player of Marchand’s ability and experience to plug into the lineup, and to have him return ahead of schedule was a godsend.

Inserting him on the top line enabled Maurice to keep the third line together, which has been showing promise with rookie Sandis Vilmanis looking like a good fit with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, who were Marchand's line mates last season.

Meanwhile, the veterans on the top line are adjusting to the unexpected developments. Brady Tkachuk is new to the team and Reinhart is playing center for the first time since he was with the Buffalo Sabres.

“It's really a different look,” Reinhart said in his media session after practice Monday. “You see the game in different areas. You pick up the puck with a little bit more speed at times, and you get it on your stick a little bit more. It’s a position that I've switched a lot back and forth with, and the more time you're able to play there, the more comfortable you are.”

While it will take some time for Reinhart, Tkachuk and Marchand to adjust to their roles and each other, they have the benefit of a combined 988 games in the NHL to rely on.

The reward of the experiment could be boundless, considering the trio has a combed 2,178 points.

“Potential is there for sure. They're both incredible players, and both make great plays,” Marchand said of his new linemates safter Sunday’s game. “But it's tough for those guys. I mean, they know I'm just getting back. ... So I kind of bring them down a little bit just with my timing and my speed and all of that. So we're working through that together. But I want to get back there to speed.”