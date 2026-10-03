Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will miss at least the next several weeks due to an injury to his left leg, according to reports.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Saturday that the Panthers placed their star center on Long Term Injured Reserve.

Reynolds said the team is still unsure of the severity of the injury or the next steps, citing an unnamed source.

More information is expected from coach Paul Maurice later Saturday following the Panthers’ practice in California. The Panthers play the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday night.

Players on long term injured reserve must miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days.

It may prove to be considerably longer -- which would be a major blow to Florida's championship hopes. Largely due to Barkov's return this season, as well as the addition of Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers were projected by most analysts to go deep into the playoffs.

The Florida Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on LTIR after this awkward fall Thursday vs the Sharks. pic.twitter.com/axAeNM1kGX — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 3, 2026

It remains to be seen if the Panthers dodged the worst-case scenario that occurred last year when Barkov missed all of last season following surgery to his right knee during training camp. If there's anything positive to glean this time, it's that the Panthers did not announce an ACL tear within 24 hours as they did last time. It suggests that maybe the ligament is not completely torn, or that something else is involved that may not require a six or more month absence.

Barkov was injured during the second period of Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss at San Jose. He went down awkwardly when his left leg buckled while battling for the puck in the corner with Sharks Darnell Nurse and Zack Ostapchuk.

An update is also expected on top-pair defenseman Gustav Forsling, who missed the game at San Jose with an undisclosed injury. Maurice said after the game that Forsling was day-to-day and could return Sunday at Anaheim.

If they are counting on Barkov to return for a significant part of the season, the Panthers will shift to a short-term shuffle. Although they had no space under the salary cap, placing Barkov on LTIR freed about $3.9 million.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov continues to be evaluated this weekend, but there is optimism his injury is not season-ending, per sources. https://t.co/taTPloPj8H — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 3, 2026

That will facilitate bringing up a young forward from their AHL affiliate Charlotte, some of whom impressed during the preseason. Candidates include Cole Reinhardt, Cole Schwindt, John Beecher, Nate Bastian, Jack Devine and Sam Lafferty.

The Panthers will get a boost with the expected return of veteran forward Brad Marchand later this month.

Maurice said this week that Marchand, who is recovering from offseason surgery and was projected to return in early November, is “probably further ahead than we thought.”

The Panthers also could pursue outside help, and disgruntled Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin could then become a possibility. But for now, it's wait and see, at least a little longer.