Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov placed on long term injured reserve
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov will miss at least the next several weeks due to an injury to his left leg, according to reports.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported Saturday that the Panthers placed their star center on Long Term Injured Reserve.
Reynolds said the team is still unsure of the severity of the injury or the next steps, citing an unnamed source.
More information is expected from coach Paul Maurice later Saturday following the Panthers’ practice in California. The Panthers play the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday night.
Players on long term injured reserve must miss at least 10 games and 24 calendar days.
It may prove to be considerably longer -- which would be a major blow to Florida's championship hopes. Largely due to Barkov's return this season, as well as the addition of Brady Tkachuk, the Panthers were projected by most analysts to go deep into the playoffs.
It remains to be seen if the Panthers dodged the worst-case scenario that occurred last year when Barkov missed all of last season following surgery to his right knee during training camp. If there's anything positive to glean this time, it's that the Panthers did not announce an ACL tear within 24 hours as they did last time. It suggests that maybe the ligament is not completely torn, or that something else is involved that may not require a six or more month absence.
Barkov was injured during the second period of Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss at San Jose. He went down awkwardly when his left leg buckled while battling for the puck in the corner with Sharks Darnell Nurse and Zack Ostapchuk.
An update is also expected on top-pair defenseman Gustav Forsling, who missed the game at San Jose with an undisclosed injury. Maurice said after the game that Forsling was day-to-day and could return Sunday at Anaheim.
If they are counting on Barkov to return for a significant part of the season, the Panthers will shift to a short-term shuffle. Although they had no space under the salary cap, placing Barkov on LTIR freed about $3.9 million.
That will facilitate bringing up a young forward from their AHL affiliate Charlotte, some of whom impressed during the preseason. Candidates include Cole Reinhardt, Cole Schwindt, John Beecher, Nate Bastian, Jack Devine and Sam Lafferty.
The Panthers will get a boost with the expected return of veteran forward Brad Marchand later this month.
Maurice said this week that Marchand, who is recovering from offseason surgery and was projected to return in early November, is “probably further ahead than we thought.”
The Panthers also could pursue outside help, and disgruntled Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin could then become a possibility. But for now, it's wait and see, at least a little longer.
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Craig has covered South Florida sports and teams, including the Florida Panthers, since 1978. On NHL assignments, he was especially fond of games at Canadian cities and arenas, where the crowd joined in singing “O Canada,” and recalls a memorable visit to the Coldest Corner in the NHL at the intersection of Portage and Main in Winnipeg. In 50 years as a newspaper journalist, he covered a wide range of sports and events from the winless inaugural season of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the America’s Cup in Western Australia. In South Florida, he spent forty years in a variety of roles for the Sen Sentinel and four and a half years as a sports copy editor with the Miami Herald. He is in his ninth year writing columns about the Miami Dolphins for Five Reasons Sports Network. Follow him on the site formerly known as Twitter @CraigDavisRuns.