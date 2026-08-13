"Do something. If it does not work, stop doing it. If it works, do it some more." Franklin D. Roosevelt

Before winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, Florida Panthers' General Manager Bill Zito made a change to the organization in 2020 continues to pay dividends.

The Panthers and their now famous Goaltending Excellence Department created a system of synchronized coaching, development, and scouting that the NHL had not seen before.

Roberto Luongo, his brother Leo (now head of goaltending for New Jersey), along with renowned goaltending expert Francois Allaire and long-time coach Rob Tallas have proven that development and coaching never stop.

Florida traded three players for goalie Jacob Markstrom this off-season, including fan favorite Evan Rodrigues who was a key contributor in both Cup runs.

Markstrom will begin his second stint with Florida after spending the last two seasons in New Jersey. Ironically, Markstrom was part of the trade with Vancouver in 2014 that brought Luongo to the Panthers.

The parallels between Luongo and Markstrom do not end there. Both were Florida Panthers early in their respective careers before returning to South Florida in their mid 30's. Luongo failed to start 50 games in his last three seasons, and Markstrom has not eclipsed that mark either since the 2022-2023 season.

Ideally, the Panthers will be getting a goaltender in Markstrom that still has something left in the tank. Markstrom will still be 36 years old when the season starts, turns out this was a good age for both Luongo and Bobrovsky.

Age 36 stats

Starts Wins Losses Save % GAA Luongo 60 35 19 .922 2.35 Bobrovsky 54 33 19 .905 2.44

Both Luongo and Bobrovsky were top caliber goaltenders at age 36, with the former receiving his fifth and final all-star game nod.

Bobrovsky was perhaps the best goaltender in the league during his seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, winning two Vezina Trophies and finishing top ten in voting three other times.

In Florida, he became a champion at age 35.

The current version of the Florida Panthers do not need this level of goaltending excellence from Markstrom, but if he can start 50 games that will be a huge benefit to the team overall.

Florida struggled with injuries last year to the point where the day-to-day roster was a shell of the previous two champions. A healthy blue line in front of Markstrom and the addition of Brady Tkachuk have the Panthers poised for a bounce-back campaign.

With Luongo and his department to rely on for guidance, perhaps Markstrom can continue the trend of late career resurgences in net for the Florida Panthers.