Markstrom Faces Early Road Test in Return to Panthers

Unless LeBron James brings his talents back to Miami, the return of Jacob Markstrom might be the most important reunion tour in South Florida in the upcoming months.

A lot has changed around the Florida Panthers since Jacob Markstrom last played here — but he is thrilled to be back, and ready to help lead them back to a championship. https://t.co/X3QQAU44kr — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) July 3, 2026

The full 2026-27 NHL schedule was unveiled Thursday and the Florida Panthers will face the reigning champion Carolina Hurricanes in their home opener September 29th in Raleigh. Then the Panthers will immediately head west for three games, all home openers with the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings respectively beginning October 1st.

The dates are set.



View our full 2026/27 schedule NOW » https://t.co/gebKxNAwQr pic.twitter.com/9Hawcb6x9B — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 16, 2026

A solid start to the season for Jacob Markstrom, particularly against Carolina, will be a great test for the Panthers. Florida plays just four games at home in October, compared to nine on the road. With backup goaltender somewhat of an uncertainty, Markstrom has an opportunity to stabilize the Panthers in net after the departure of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Comparing the numbers between Markstrom and Bobrovsky last season, the two actually tied for 60th in the NHL with a 3.07 GAA. Markstrom held a slight edge in save percentage over Bobrovsky (.883 vs .877) in what was a down year for both veteran net minders.

After being drafted 31st overall by the Panthers in the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom spent three seasons in South Florida before being traded to Vancouver in 2014. In a twist of fate, this was the deal that brought Roberto Luongo to Florida.

Markstrom played little during his first two years in Vancouver before starting a career high 30 games in the 2015-16 season, finishing with a solid .915 save percentage and 2.73 goals-against-average.

In the 2017-18 season, Markstrom would finally get his chance to be the main guy in Vancouver. He would nearly double his career high with 57 starts in net on a bad Canucks squad. The following year in 2018-19, Markstrom would finally break out as the team around him improved.

Markstrom finally posted his first winning record after 10 seasons in the NHL, and would finish 10th in the Veniza Trophy vote. After making his first All-Star appearance the following season, Markstrom became a free agent and sign with the Calgary Flames for the 2020-21 campaign.

It was an up-and-down four years in Calgary for Markstrom, who in his first season there went 22-19. Those 19 losses would lead the NHL. The Flames figured it out the following year with 50 wins and 111 points, making it to the second round of the playoffs.

Markstrom would have his best season as a pro, leading the NHL with 9 shutouts along with a stellar save percentage of .922 and allowed just 2.22 goals per game. He would finish second in the Veniza Trophy voting to Igor Shesterkin and earned his second All-Star nod.

It remains to be seen what version of Markstrom the Panthers will get. He will turn 37 in January but will be surrounded by the best supporting cast of his career. If the Panthers can get glimpses of the Calgary version of Markstrom, perhaps the Department of Goalie Excellence in Sunrise will be proven right once again.