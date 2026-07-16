LeBron-Miami Heat Reunion Watch: James won't take talents to South Beach today
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LeBron James will be insanely busy the rest of the week, beginning a run at the New York-based Fanatics FanFest that will see him tape a number of shows, both as host and panel member, giving him plenty of shine as interviewer and interviewee.
One thing Miami Heat fans can be certain of is that he won't be choosing them on Thursday, guaranteed. It's highly unlikely he'll make any decision no matter what people look to bait him into since it's Giannis Antetokounmpo's day. James won't step on his toes.
Tyrese Haliburton, who is filling in for usual host Steve Nash on "Mind the Game," should be first on the list of big names looking to land the intel everyone is chasing at the moment, but James will let anyone in on his choice, even if he's already made it, on his terms.
Reports came out that he might be dropping his decision when Summer League ends, that DJ Khaled saw him grin when he talked Miami to him at Jay-Z's concert, and that everyone is hearing a thousand things from a hundred sources. Let's go through the most interesting developments.
1. Smoke screens in full effect, but Cavs and Heat emerging
The Athletic NBA reporter Sam Amick shared what he's been hearing, and the current sentiment is that nobody is really sure of anything outside of James' desire to compete for a title before retirement will lead him to either the Heat or Cavs.
2. KD got cornered for his opinion on where LeBron plays next
Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about choosing the right fit late in a career when you can still play. The Houston Rockets star thinks James is headed back home.
3. Are the Warriors playing possum after Dray's sway?
NBA reporter Marc Spears has heard Golden State believes he'll be leaving the west coast for one of his former teams or Philadelphia, but that hasn't stopped the Warriors from continuing their full-court press.
4. Steph Curry shows no shame in nationally televised plea
Curry is definitely playing temptress, selling James on the Bay Area's golf courses while ensuring he's aware that Golden State is hungry to win a championship, no matter how far-fetched that sounds.
5. Kerr says it's a done deal, wants everybody to know
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was being engaging when cornered by a fan about LeBron in Las Vegas, or was he? Does Kerr know he'll be coaching James again after famously having him and Curry together to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
6. LeBron won't be a Pacer, but Hali aims to keep him out of Central
Tyrese Haliburton has been looking forward to this sit-down with the King, which kicks off an eventful few days for James. Stars from many walks of life are in NYC for this event, so count on more rumor hi-jinx in this space the rest of the week.
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Tony has covered the NBA since 2005, with stops at CBS Sports and Vegas Insider. He is a graduate of University of Central Florida.Follow MejiaDinero