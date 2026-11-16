Panthers Early Road Tests Could Pay Benefits Later

The NHL season is a series of independent events over a pre-determined time frame, now 84 regular season games. Those events, the individual games, have a carry over effect in the events that follow over the course of a season. At the end of that season, those game-to-game outcomes formulate an end result.

How an team gets to an individual end result is a combination of unique experiences, with countless circumstances playing a factor. An early schedule filled with inferior opponents could mask the true identity of a team, and once the competition improves the results decline. Injuries to key players can create less than optimal lineup construction and situational player use.

Travel is an incredibly important part of all major sports operations, games are played from coast-to-coast and even internationally. The logistics behind such travel are an enormous undertaking, with entire teams dedicated solely to ensuring the team and all related personnel are where they need to be. Unforeseen challenges can throw off incredibly tight timelines for travelling teams.

Successful organizations manage behind the scenes details seamlessly, and the Florida Panthers are no exception.

Panthers Collecting Points Away From Home

After Sunday's visit to Dallas, the Panthers will have played 15 road games; tied with the Minnesota Wild for the most in the NHL. The schedule for Minnesota has lived up to their nickname, including a stretch of five road games in eight nights where they took home seven points (3-1-1).

Minnesota leads the NHL with 22 points on the road, followed by Carolina (19). Edmonton has 17 road points in just nine away games, with a stellar 8-0-1 record. It is no coincidence that each of these teams lead their respective divisions.

The Panthers hold a 7-5-3 record on the road, good for 14 points. Florida has played four sets of back-to-back games on the road, with a 3-4-1 records in those eight games. Entering Sunday, the Panthers ranked 5th in road power play percentage (25%) and third in penalty kill (85.2%).

More Home Cooking Ahead

After Dallas, the Panthers will start their longest home stand of the season to date. Florida will be home in four of five matchups to close out November, starting with a highly anticipated visit from the Edmonton Oilers.

The Panthers will have a great opportunity to move up in the highly competitive Atlantic Division, with Buffalo, Ottawa, and Tampa Bay all coming to Sunrise before the end of November.

All eyes will be on the pending returns of Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand. The Panther have seven division games in December and will enjoy their longest home stand of the season, a five game stretch from Dec.19th through the 30th.

As the calendar turns to 2027, the Panthers hope to combine better health and less travel to improve their position in the standings.