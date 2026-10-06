The Florida Panthers got some good news regarding center and captain Aleksander Barkov.

Barkov will not need surgery.

And he is not expected to miss the 2026-27 regular season -- after missing all of 2025-26.

Rather, according to coach Paul Maurice on Tuesday, the Panthers' offensive and defensive stalwart could be back before the end of the 2026 calendar year. Barkov will rehabilitate the injury (which the team is still classifying as "lower body") and the timeline for his return is six to eight weeks. Maurice told reporters that it could be a little less or a little more.

But that's hardly the worst case scenario that Panthers fans feared when Barkov got hurt again in the season's second game in San Jose.

BREAKING: Barkov (lower body) out 6-8 weeks.



Non-surgical rehab.



Maurice: “That’s our best window. Could be a little less, could be a little more.” — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) October 6, 2026

On the first of October against the Sharks, he went down awkwardly during a play along the boards after a small shove from defenseman Darnell Nurse. He proceeded to grab what appeared to be his left ankle in pain. He would stand up, immediately head to the tunnel, and throw his gloves in frustration on his way through, something very uncharacteristic of Barkov.

And who wouldn't be, after what he endured last year, his season not even starting after he tore his right ACL in the team's first practice. That injury, followed by others to key players (including Seth Jones) sunk the Panthers's playoff chances, which is why Barkov didn't return to the lineup even after he was deemed to be ready after about six months.

This won't be six months.

So Florida should survive, with its forward depth, provided others avoid similar fates.

On the bright side, with this not being season-ending, the team can still manage with the lineup they have. Earlier on this road trip, forward Brad Marchand made an early return to the Panthers' roster after projecting to miss nearly a month of the season.

That means the Panthers' roster is almost at 100%, with the exceptions being Barkov and forward Jonah Gadjovich, who is still out indefinitely.

Despite the Last Two Nights, the Team is On a Point Streak

Even though the team has lost two of their last three games, they are currently on a three-game point streak. They have tallied four points over their last three games, with two so far in this California gauntlet. On Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, they look to make it four of a possible six on this trip and six in their last three games.

They Need to Manage as Best as They Can

The team definitely has the tools to make it through this rough point. It'll not be an easy task in the slightest. But with everyone coming back from injury and collecting points, they have the strength and manpower to manage until the Captain's triumphant return.