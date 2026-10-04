Panthers get much needed boost with return of Marchand at Anaheim

The Panthers, reeling from a leg injury to Aleksander Barkov, got some much needed good news that Brad Marchand will return Sunday night at Anaheim. The news was released Sunday afternoon by Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.



Coach Paul Maurice said this week that Marchand, who was recovering from offseason surgery and was projected to return in early November, is “probably further ahead than we thought.”



Much further, it turns out.

The news that their veteran forward is returning to game action could not have come at a better time. Barkov, the Panthers’ captain, was placed on long term injured reserve Saturday. Though the injury to Barkov’s left leg is still being evaluated, hope remains for his return this season. There is expected to be a further update once the Panthers return to Florida, if not earlier.

Help on the Way

The Panthers were considered to be among the Stanley Cup favorites, not only with Barkov entering training camp healthy -- but also with a full complement of elite forwards, including the newly-acquired Brady Tkachuk.

While Barkov and Tkachuk were expected to lead the first line, with Sam Reinhart, Marchand has settled into the third line, from which he helped the Panthers win a Stanley Cup following his arrival in a trade with Boston during the 2024-25 season.

Marchand's first full season in Florida was interrupted. He missed stretches of games in 2025-26 as he delayed off-season surgery for a lower body injury. In 52 games last year, Marchand recorded 27 goals, 27 assists, 38 PIM, 36 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 17:44 of ice time.

At the end of last season, Marchand emphasized the importance of the Panthers' staying healthy in 2026-27 after so many injuries hit the team last season.

"You need your team to be healthy, and that's our job this year is to get healthy during the season," Marchand said back in June. "We have unbelievable depth in our room and that hasn't changed. "

Speaking of that depth, with his veteran forward back on the ice for Florida, Maurice now has more options for the first and second line. Marchand may slide in for Barkov between Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhardt, or he could join his customary second line.

No matter where Maurice plans to deploy one of his team's most potent offensive weapons and dynamic skaters, Marchand will be most welcome. Hopefully for the Panthers, the good news on the injury front continues for Barkov as well as more information is released.