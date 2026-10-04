The Florida Panthers have started their campaign with what feels like another nightmare scenario. In the middle of the first period against the San Jose Sharks, their captain, Aleksander Barkov, went down awkwardly with an apparent leg injury.

He would get up on his own power, head down the tunnel, and slam his gloves in anger. On Saturday, the team placed him on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). On the bright side, they've tallied three points through two games, and they look to continue their point streak Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Although it is not perceived to be a season-ending injury, it does not change the fact that other players on the roster need to step up and pick up the extra workload. But one player on this roster in particular has the ability to be a great two-way center on the top line. That is forward Anton Lundell.

His Two-Way Game is Close to Barkov's

Much like the captain, Lundell can still get it done on both sides of the puck. In his career, he has a plus-61 rating, a 50.8% faceoff win rate, and 202 points (78 goals, 124 assists) through 361 regular-season games.

Mar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell (15) prepares for a face off against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through over five seasons, he's stolen the puck from his opponents 169 times. In the postseason, he has 33 takeaways. Last season, he averaged 2:41 per game of shorthanded ice time, showing how much head coach Paul Maurice trusts him on the penalty kill. There's a reason he's given the nickname "Baby Barkov".

He's Formed Chemistry with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe

If Maurice makes the move, joining him on the top line will be Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe. In the past, the two have linked up on the same line and have found success. The overall line also incorporates playmaking ability from Reinhart and Lundelll while having some goal-scoring prowess with Verhaeghe.

It seems like a recipe for success given the histroy between them and the skill set that is being brought to the top line.

He Was Drafted for This

In the grand scheme of things, Lundell was drafted for this exact moment. Maurice and company look to him as the next star center for the team. Granted, Barkov could probably keep his career going for a number of years. But if he comes up huge in the absence of the Finnish captain, then the future will be bright for both Lundell and the Panthers.

It's a vigorous test, but given his resume, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that he can pass it with flying colors.