Last season, the top four NHL teams which dominated the power play all made the playoffs. Carolina, which executed 24.9 percent of its power plays in 2025-26, won the championship.

If Monday night's pre-season win over Carolina is any indication, the Panthers, seeking to reclaim the Stanley Cup after missing the playoffs last year, plan to capitalize on what could be their most prolific power play crew in team history.

Florida scored its first goal -- a power play goal -- at 12:02 of the first period when newcomer Brady Tkachuk rifled a shot from the high slot past Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov. The goal was assisted by brother Matthew Tkachuk and captain Aleksander Barkov.

Also on the ice for the power play were Sam Reinhart and defenseman Seth Jones.

Let's break down those five players. In the 2024-25 Stanley Cup winning season (we'll skip last year due to all the injuries), there are their statistics for games played, goals, assists and points:

Barkov (67 games, 20 goals, 51 assists, 71 points); Reinhart (79, 39, 42, 81); Matthew Tkachuk (52, 22, 35, 57); and Brady Tkachuk -- for Ottawa -- (72, 29. 26, 55). Defenseman Jones recorded 7 goals and 25 assists for 32 points in 52 games played for the Panthers last season.

Barkov, considered one of the greatest defensive forwards and complete two-way players of his generation, is the Panthers' all-time leaders in games played and scoring. Matthew Tkachuk is an Olympic Gold Medalist and All-Star Game MVP. Reinhart is just the second player in Panthers history to hit the 50-goal milestone. Jones is a five-time all-star, and former Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk is a four-time all-star.

Besides these five, the Panthers sport massive depth on special teams with the likes of Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand (expected back sometime in October), and many other impressive resumes.

Apr 15, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice reads his notes from the bench against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coach wants to see more

Per his usual stoic demeanor, Panthers coach Paul Maurice downplayed the significance of the Panthers' strength on special teams. In fact, Maurice is already fine-tuning the Cats power play prowess.

"It's a little different than most power plays in that we don't have a right-handed shot on that back door," Maurice said after Sunday's 6-3 win against the defending champs. "And that's fine -- it can be very effective with the lefty. But it's almost a certain style of player that you need over there. And Brady (Tkachuk) has got some nice hands, so he can make some plays...yeah it could be very good."

The top power play unit in the NHL in 2025-26 was -- no surprise -- the Edmonton Oilers, who feature Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and defenseman Evan Bouchard. The Oilers, who made the playoffs in contrast to the Panthers, were successful 30.6 percent of the time with the extra skater.

Playoff teams Dallas (28.6), Minnesota (25.2) and Carolina (24.9) round out the top four best NHL power plays. The Florida Panthers power play finished the 2025-26 regular season at 19.6%.

Panthers fans are hoping that Brady Tkachuk's power play goal in their first pre-season game signals many more goals from an elite power play attack in their quest for another playoff run.